Photo Coverage: Lisa Howard, Kenita Miller, and More Perform at Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals Of 1987 and 2015

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 on Monday, June 17 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening concluded Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 included Kenita Miller (Once On This Island), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Brian Charles Rooney(Threepenny Opera), Farah Alvin (Nine), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), and Maxine Linehan (An American Journey).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Broadway by the Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals born on Broadway in 1987 (Act 1) including Les Miserables. Into the Woods, Starlight Express, Stardust and more and musicals from 2015 (Act 2) including Hamilton, An American In Paris, Dames at Sea, Finding Neverland, It Shoulda Been You, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)



Brian Charles Rooney



Brian Charles Rooney



Kenita R. Miller



Kenita R. Miller



Maxine Linehan



Maxine Linehan



Mercer Patterson



Mercer Patterson



Lisa Howard



Cooper Grodin



Farah Alvin



Kenita R. Miller



Maxine Linehan



Maxine Linehan



Brian Charles Rooney



Cooper Grodin



Scott Siegel



Jeanine Bruen



Jeanine Bruen



Maxine Linehan



Maxine Linehan



Lisa Howard



Lisa Howard



Lisa Howard



Farah Alvin



Brian Charles Rooney



Brian Charles Rooney



Cooper Grodin



Cooper Grodin



Jeanine Bruen



Jeanine Bruen



Jeanine Bruen



Farah Alvin



Farah Alvin



Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brian Charles Rooney, Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Ross Patterson (Music Director)



Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard and Mercer Patterson



Brian Charles Rooney, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Mercer Patterson and Jeanine Bruen



Cooper Grodin, Brian Charles Rooney, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Mercer Patterson, Jeanine Bruen, Brent McBeth abd Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Scott Siegel, Lisa Howard and Mercer Patterson



Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brent McBeth, Brian Charles Rooney and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Brent McBeth, Brian Charles Rooney and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson



Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson



Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson



Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Jeanine Bruen and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Jeanine Bruen and Phoebe Garcia Pearl



Mercer Patterson, Cooper Grodin, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Jeanine Bruen, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Brian Charles Rooney and Brent McBeth



Cooper Grodin, Mercer Patterson, Scott Siegel, Brent McBeth and Brian Charles Rooney



Cooper Grodin, Mercer Patterson, Scott Siegel, Brent McBeth and Brian Charles Rooney



Cooper Grodin and Brian Charles Rooney



Cooper Grodin and Brian Charles Rooney