Photo Coverage: Lisa Howard, Kenita Miller, and More Perform at Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals Of 1987 and 2015
The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 on Monday, June 17 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening concluded Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall.
The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1987 and 2015 included Kenita Miller (Once On This Island), Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Brian Charles Rooney(Threepenny Opera), Farah Alvin (Nine), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom of the Opera), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), and Maxine Linehan (An American Journey).
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Broadway by the Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and celebrate the songs, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of given years. This Broadway By The Year© concert will feature musicals born on Broadway in 1987 (Act 1) including Les Miserables. Into the Woods, Starlight Express, Stardust and more and musicals from 2015 (Act 2) including Hamilton, An American In Paris, Dames at Sea, Finding Neverland, It Shoulda Been You, and more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Scott Siegel (Creator, Writer and Host)
Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brian Charles Rooney, Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Ross Patterson (Music Director)
Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard and Mercer Patterson
Brian Charles Rooney, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Mercer Patterson and Jeanine Bruen
Cooper Grodin, Brian Charles Rooney, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Mercer Patterson, Jeanine Bruen, Brent McBeth abd Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Scott Siegel, Lisa Howard and Mercer Patterson
Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brent McBeth and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brent McBeth, Brian Charles Rooney and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Brent McBeth, Brian Charles Rooney and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson
Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson
Ross Patterson and Mercer Patterson
Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Jeanine Bruen and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Kenita R. Miller, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Jeanine Bruen and Phoebe Garcia Pearl
Mercer Patterson, Cooper Grodin, Maxine Linehan, Lisa Howard, Scott Siegel, Farah Alvin, Kenita R. Miller, Jeanine Bruen, Phoebe Garcia Pearl, Brian Charles Rooney and Brent McBeth
Cooper Grodin, Mercer Patterson, Scott Siegel, Brent McBeth and Brian Charles Rooney
Cooper Grodin, Mercer Patterson, Scott Siegel, Brent McBeth and Brian Charles Rooney
Cooper Grodin and Brian Charles Rooney