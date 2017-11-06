Photo Coverage: Lesli Margherita & Company Get Ready for WHO'S HOLIDAY!

Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita will play "Cindy Lou Who" in the World Premiere of Matthew Lombardo's Christmas comedy in couplets, WHO'S HOLIDAY! to be directed by Carl Andress.

The strictly limited 6 week engagement will be presented at the Westside Theatre Upstairs (407 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036) beginning Monday, November 20th through Sunday, December 31st. Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28th. Tickets to WHO'S HOLIDAY! are now available for purchase through Telecharge at www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.



The story involves a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls from her own perspective that fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years. Lombardo's hysterically funny, wildly irreverent, and heartfelt parody is an absolute must-see for adult theatre-goers this holiday season!

The company just met the press and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Who's Holiday Meets The Press



Who's Holiday Meets The Press



Who's Holiday Meets The Press



Carl Andress (Direcor)



Matthew Lombardo (Playwright) and Carl Andress



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Matthew Lombardo, Lesli Margherita and Carl Andress



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Matthew Lombardo



Carl Andress



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita