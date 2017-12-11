Photo Coverage: James Barbour Brings 9th Annual Holiday Concert to Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented Broadway's own Phantom, James Barbour in his ninth holiday concert at Birdland. Laughing Dog Media presented James Barbour and his guests in his 9th Annual Holiday Concert. Filled with holiday classics such as "The Christmas Song," "O Holy Night," "The Dreidel Song" and an audience participation "Twelve Days Of Christmas," this concert celebrates the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

BroadwayWorld attended the concert and you can check out full photo coverage below!

Currently playing the Phantom, Barbour has also starred on Broadway in Carousel, Beauty & the Beast, Jane Eyre (Drama League nomination), Urinetown, Assassins and A Tale of Two Cities, for which he received Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Award nominations for Best Actor in a Musical. He made his Broadway debut in 1993 in Cyrano - The Musical and also appeared in the national tour of The Secret Garden, as well as opposite Jeremy Irons in Camelot. Most recently, Mr.Barbour received the LA Ovation Best Actor Award for playing Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES. In addition to numerous film and television credits, his many recordings include his solo albums The Gift of Christmas and his most recent release, the acclaimed Bring Me Giants, as well as the cast recordings of the shows in which he has appeared.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



James Barbour



James Barbour



James Barbour



James Barbour



Casey Blanchett



James Barbour



Wade Preston



James Barbour



James Barbour



James Barbour



James Barbour