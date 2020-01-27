Photo Coverage: Inside the BEETLEJUICE, MOULIN ROUGE!, and HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Panels at BroadwayCon
BroadwayCon 2020 has officially come to a close! Did you miss out on some of the action, or just want to relive your favorite moments? We're bringing you photos from throughout the weekend!
The convention featured panels from some of the biggest shows currently running on Broadway. Check out photos from the Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child panels below!
BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Kerry Butler, Alex Brightman and Leslie Kritzer
Alex Brightman and Leslie Kritzer
Alex Brightman and Leslie Kritzer
Ricky Rojas, Robyn Hurder, Sahr Ngaujah, Danny Burstein, Justin Levine, Sonya Tayeh, Alex Timbers and Aaron Tveit
Justin Levine, Sonya Tayeh, Danny Burstein and Alex Timbers
Bubba Weiler, Jonno Roberts, Nicholas Podany, Nadia Brown, Jenny Jules, Matt Mueller and James Snyder
Jenny Jules