Photo Coverage: Inside Day One of Rehearsals For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The 25th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will honor legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, SIMON KIRKE, and two-time TONY Award winner for Fun Home, Assassins - Michael Cerveris.

This year's high energy rock concert will celebrate the past 25 years of ROCKERS ON BROADWAY events. The show will feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members. And as a part of a special tribute for 25th Anniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast.

Rehearsals have begun and we're taking you inside day one! Check out the photos below!

The lineup for this year's Rockers on Broadway will include:

*Tony Award Nominee: Constantine Maroulis (Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages, The Wedding Singer)

Preston Truman Boyd (Kiss Me Kate, The Play That Goes Wrong, Sunset Boulevard )

Laura Dean (The Who's Tommy)

John Arthur Greene (Tootsie, School Of Rock)

Jeremy Schonfeld (Spun, Iron & Coal, Drift)

Bligh Voth (Million Dollar Quartet)

Special Guest Tommy Brunett (Modern English)

Maria Calabrese (Once Upon A Mattress; Company; The Who's Tommy)

Laura Dean (The Who's Tommy)

Jonathan Dokuchitz (Hairspray; Company; The Who's Tommy)

Cheryl Freeman (The Civil War; The Who's Tommy)

Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels; Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Jesus Christ Superstar)

Norm Lewis (Once On This Island; The Little Mermaid; The Who's Tommy)

Jen Perry (Kinky Boots; Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark; Mamma Mia

Ryann Redmond (Escape From Margaritaville; If/Then; Bring It On)

Alice Ripley TONY Award Winner (*Next To Normal; The Rocky Horror Show; The Who's Tommy)

Max Sanergman (Smokey Joe's Café)

Clarke Thorell (Annie; Hairspray; The Who's Tommy)

Tony Vincent (Rocktopia; America Idiot; Jesus Christ Superstar)

And the all student band one95 from the cast of School Of Rock and rising stars Isabelle Gottfried, and Amanda Swickle.

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.

Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Tony Vincent



Tony Vincent



Tony Vincent and Donnie Kehr



The Rockers on Broadway Band that includes-Steve Snyder, Kevin Kuhn, Nate Brown, Gary Bristol, John Putnam, Henry Aronson, Jay Leslie, Maximilian Sangerman, Joe Snyder and John Clancy



Tony Vincent and Donnie Kehr



The Rockers on Broadway Band that includes-Steve Snyder, Kevin Kuhn, Nate Brown, Gary Bristol, John Putnam, Henry Aronson, Jay Leslie, Maximilian Sangerman, Joe Snyder and John Clancy



Steve Snyder



J. Robert Spencer



J. Robert Spencer



J. Robert Spencer



J. Robert Spencer and Donnie Kehr



Jeremy Kushiner



J. Robert Spencer



Jeremy Kushiner



Donnie Kehr and Jeremy Kushiner



Bligh Voth



Bligh Voth



Quentin Avery Brown



Mitchell Keller and Donnie Kehr



Donnie Kehr and Jen Perry



Jen Perry



Jeremy Schonfeld



Jeremy Schonfeld



Quentin Avery Brown



Jay Leslie



Jeremy Schonfeld, Donnie Kehr and Ryann Redmond