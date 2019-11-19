Photo Coverage: Go Inside the THE 24 HOUR PLAYS with Kathy Bates, Jesse Eisenberg & More

Just last night, The 24 Hour Plays took place at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, honoring Academy Award-winning actor Kathy Bates.

The impressive cast included David Harbour, Katherine McNamara, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Larry Owens, Julie James, Francesca Ramsey, Lela Loren, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, Kelly AuCoin, Maura Tierney, Justin Long, Julie Klausner, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Robin de Jesus, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson and Joel Marsh Garland.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 10:00pm the night before the performance. Writers, directors, actors and production staff - many of whom have never worked with or met each other before - gather for an orientation where they are asked to share one costume piece, one prop, a special skill, and to reveal something that they have always wanted to do on stage. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the night developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals set to begin at 9:00am the following morning for an 8:00pm performance on November 18th.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater around the world. In addition to The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, events take place in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence and Denmark. Through collaborations with The Lillys, Dublin Youth Theatre, Urban Arts Partnership, The Old Vic Theatre, Atlantic Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Bennington College, Hennepin Theatre Trust, The University of Minnesota-Duluth, Cornerstone Theater Company, PlayGround, Rakastajat-teatteri, El77 Centro Cultural Autogestivo, The Orchard Project, The Del Sole Foundation and others, The 24 Hour Plays have raised millions of dollars for charities.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles