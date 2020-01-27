Photo Coverage: Go Behind the Scenes of BroadwayCon 2020!

BroadwayCon 2020 has officially come to a close! Did you miss out on some of the action, or just want to relive your favorite moments? We're bringing you photos from throughout the weekend!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

Below, go behind the scenes of the whole weekend of festivities with Broadway's biggest fans and brightest stars!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley with Ray Ruggeri and Butch Harrion of Rediscover Handbags

Katie Wilson and Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Rob McClure

Rob McClure

Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Justin Guarini

Nick Blaemire

Sierra Boggess

Gerard Canonico

Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Michael T. Clarkston

Kenny Leon

Taylor Louderman

Donnie Kehr

Mary Testa

Mary Testa

Kelly Devine

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Kerry Butler

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Kate Rockwell

Kate Rockwell

Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow

Yolanda Culler and Randy Rainbow

Brian Spector, Randy Rainbow and Van Dean

Telly Leung and Randy Rainbow

Telly Leung

Telly Leung

Larry Owens

Larry Owens

Marty Thomas

Marty Thomas

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Drew Gasparini

Drew Gasparini

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Teal Wicks

Alex Gibson

Ben Cameron and Alex Gibson

Alysha Umphress

Ben Cameron and Alysha Umphress

Autumn Hurlbert

Autumn Hurlbert

Carmen Ruby Floyd and Ben Cameron

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Nick Rashad Burroughs

Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia and Madeleine Pace

Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges

Gianna Harris and Carly Gendell

Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeleine Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini

Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini

Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett

Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges

Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini

Joshua Turchin

Audrey Bennett

Kaylin Hedges

Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace and Gianna Harris

Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell ad Bonale Fambrini

Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini

Bonale Fambrini

Shaina Turchin, Audrey Bennett (Amelie, Frozen), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), Bonale Fambrini (The King and I), Sway Bhatia (Really Rosie, The Perfect Fit), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live to Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Christmas Story Broadway Tour), Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Perfect Fit), Carly Gendell (School of Rock, The Perfect Fit), Gianna Harris (School of Rock)

Jacob Morrell, Gianna Harris, Suri Marrero, Diego W. Cano and Joshua Turchin

Jacob Morrell, Gianna Harris, Suri Marrero, Diego W. Cano and Joshua Turchin

Jenn Gambatese

Jenn Gambatese

Gianna Harris

Gianna Harris

Gianna Harris and Joshua Turchin

Six The Musical

Beetlejuice

The Little Mermaid

Peter Pan

Into The Woods

Into The Woods

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid

Hamilton

Hamilton

Honorable Mention-Alvin-"Deer" Evan Hanson

Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice

Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice and Glenn -Hamilton

And the winner-Nysa The Little Mermaid

Cady Huffman

Adam Rothenberg

Cady Huffman

Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman

Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman

Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman

Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie

Donna McKechnie and Ruthie Fierberg

Donna McKechnie




