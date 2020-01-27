Photo Coverage: Go Behind the Scenes of BroadwayCon 2020!
BroadwayCon 2020 has officially come to a close! Did you miss out on some of the action, or just want to relive your favorite moments? We're bringing you photos from throughout the weekend!
BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.
Below, go behind the scenes of the whole weekend of festivities with Broadway's biggest fans and brightest stars!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley with Ray Ruggeri and Butch Harrion of Rediscover Handbags
Katie Wilson and Justin "Squigs" Robertson
Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Justin Guarini
Gerard Canonico
Donnie Kehr, Cori Gardner and Michael T. Clarkston
Yolanda Culler and Randy Rainbow
Brian Spector, Randy Rainbow and Van Dean
Ben Cameron and Alysha Umphress
Autumn Hurlbert
Carmen Ruby Floyd and Ben Cameron
Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia and Madeleine Pace
Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges
Gianna Harris and Carly Gendell
Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeleine Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini
Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini
Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett
Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges
Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini
Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace and Gianna Harris
Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell ad Bonale Fambrini
Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini
Bonale Fambrini
Shaina Turchin, Audrey Bennett (Amelie, Frozen), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), Bonale Fambrini (The King and I), Sway Bhatia (Really Rosie, The Perfect Fit), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live to Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Christmas Story Broadway Tour), Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Perfect Fit), Carly Gendell (School of Rock, The Perfect Fit), Gianna Harris (School of Rock)
Jacob Morrell, Gianna Harris, Suri Marrero, Diego W. Cano and Joshua Turchin
Gianna Harris and Joshua Turchin
Six The Musical
Beetlejuice
The Little Mermaid
Peter Pan
Into The Woods
Into The Woods
Beetlejuice
The Little Mermaid
Hamilton
Honorable Mention-Alvin-"Deer" Evan Hanson
Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice
Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice and Glenn -Hamilton
And the winner-Nysa The Little Mermaid
Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman
Donna McKechnie and Ruthie Fierberg