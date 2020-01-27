Photo Coverage: Go Behind the Scenes of BroadwayCon 2020!

BroadwayCon 2020 has officially come to a close! Did you miss out on some of the action, or just want to relive your favorite moments? We're bringing you photos from throughout the weekend!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 24-26, 2020, some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows gathered at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2020 featured panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend.

Below, go behind the scenes of the whole weekend of festivities with Broadway's biggest fans and brightest stars!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Kerry Butler



Kerry Butler



Kerry Butler



Arielle Jacobs



Arielle Jacobs



Kate Rockwell



Kate Rockwell



Randy Rainbow



Randy Rainbow



Yolanda Culler and Randy Rainbow



Brian Spector, Randy Rainbow and Van Dean



Telly Leung and Randy Rainbow



Telly Leung



Telly Leung



Larry Owens



Larry Owens



Marty Thomas



Marty Thomas



Lesli Margherita



Lesli Margherita



Drew Gasparini



Drew Gasparini



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Brian Stokes Mitchell



Teal Wicks



Alex Gibson



Ben Cameron and Alex Gibson



Alysha Umphress



Ben Cameron and Alysha Umphress



Autumn Hurlbert



Autumn Hurlbert



Carmen Ruby Floyd and Ben Cameron



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Carmen Ruby Floyd



Nick Rashad Burroughs



Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia and Madeleine Pace



Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges



Gianna Harris and Carly Gendell



Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeleine Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini



Joshua Turchin, Audrey Bennett, Kaylin Hedges, Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini



Joshua Turchin and Audrey Bennett



Audrey Bennett and Kaylin Hedges



Grace DeAmicis, Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace, Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini



Joshua Turchin



Audrey Bennett



Kaylin Hedges



Sway Bhatia, Madeline Pace and Gianna Harris



Gianna Harris, Carly Gendell ad Bonale Fambrini



Carly Gendell and Bonale Fambrini



Bonale Fambrini



Shaina Turchin, Audrey Bennett (Amelie, Frozen), Kaylin Hedges (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), Bonale Fambrini (The King and I), Sway Bhatia (Really Rosie, The Perfect Fit), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live to Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Christmas Story Broadway Tour), Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Perfect Fit), Carly Gendell (School of Rock, The Perfect Fit), Gianna Harris (School of Rock)



Jacob Morrell, Gianna Harris, Suri Marrero, Diego W. Cano and Joshua Turchin



Jacob Morrell, Gianna Harris, Suri Marrero, Diego W. Cano and Joshua Turchin



Jenn Gambatese



Jenn Gambatese



Gianna Harris



Gianna Harris



Gianna Harris and Joshua Turchin



Six The Musical



Beetlejuice



The Little Mermaid



Peter Pan



Into The Woods



Into The Woods



Beetlejuice



Beetlejuice



Beetlejuice



The Little Mermaid



The Little Mermaid



The Little Mermaid



Hamilton



Hamilton



Honorable Mention-Alvin-"Deer" Evan Hanson



Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice



Runners Up-Chris-Beetlejuice and Glenn -Hamilton



And the winner-Nysa The Little Mermaid



Cady Huffman



Adam Rothenberg



Cady Huffman



Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman



Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman



Adam Rothenberg and Cady Huffman



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie



Donna McKechnie and Ruthie Fierberg



Donna McKechnie





