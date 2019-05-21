Photo Coverage: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, and More Perform at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978

May. 21, 2019  

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 on Monday, May 20 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

This Broadway By The Year concert featured musicals born on Broadway in 1965 including Do I Hear a Waltz?, Flora, the Red Menace, The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Man of La Mancha, and more, and musicals from 1978 including On the Twentieth Century, Ain't Misbehavin', Working, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Eubie!, Ballroom, and more.

The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 included: Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me Kate), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), Danny Gardner (Dames At Sea), Nicole Henry (International Jazz Performer),Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), and Rick Faugno (Kiss Me Kate). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.

Check out the photos from the performance below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater and The Broadway By The Year Cast

Rick Faugno

Rick Faugno

Rick Faugno

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Nicole Hudson

Betsy Wolfe

Ethan Slater

Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu

Jake Owen and LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Bryan Hunt and LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Lamont Brown and LiAnne Marie Dobbs

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Danny Gardner and The Broadway bu the Year Dance Troupe that includes-Lamont Brown, Bryan Hunt, Danny Mchugh and Michael Verre

Jake Owen, LiAnne Marie Dobbs, Danny Gardner and The Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe that includes-Lamont Brown, Bryan Hunt, Danny Mchugh and Michael Verre

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Danny Gardner and Michael Verre

Danny Gardner and the Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe that includes-Lamont Brown, Bryan Hunt, Danny Mchugh,Michael Verre, Lily Lewis, Brooke Lacy, Bailey Callahan and Kelly Sheehan

Danny Mchugh, Bryan Hunt, Lamont Brown, Kelly Sheehan, Danny Gardner, Michael Verre, Brooke Lacy, Lily Lewis and Bailey Callahan

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Nicole Henry and Don Falzone

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

LiAnne Marie Dobbs

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Douglas Ladnier

Corbin Bleu and Rick Faugno

Corbin Bleu

Rick Faugno and Corbin Bleu

Danny Gardner

Michael Verre, Bailey Callahan, Danny Gardner, Bryan Hunt and Brooke Lacy

Danny Gardner and the Broadway by The Year Dance Troupe that includes Lamont Brown, Bailey Callahan, Bryan Hunt, Brooke Lacy, Lily Lewis, Danny Mchugh, Kelly Sheehan and Michael Verre

Danny Gardner and the Broadway by The Year Dance Troupe that includes Lamont Brown, Bailey Callahan, Bryan Hunt, Brooke Lacy, Lily Lewis, Danny Mchugh, Kelly Sheehan and Michael Verre

Danny Gardner

Danny Mchugh, Brooke Lacy, Michael Verre, Lily Lewis, Danny Gardner, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, Bailey Callahan and Lamont Brown

Bailey Callahan, Kelly Sheehan, Scott Siegel and Douglas Ladnier

Kelly Sheehan, Scott Siegel, Douglas Ladnier and Danny Gardner



