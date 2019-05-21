Photo Coverage: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, and More Perform at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 on Monday, May 20 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening continued Broadway By The Year's 19th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).
This Broadway By The Year concert featured musicals born on Broadway in 1965 including Do I Hear a Waltz?, Flora, the Red Menace, The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Man of La Mancha, and more, and musicals from 1978 including On the Twentieth Century, Ain't Misbehavin', Working, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Eubie!, Ballroom, and more.
The cast of Broadway By The Year: Broadway Musicals of 1965 and 1978 included: Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me Kate), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob Squarepants), Danny Gardner (Dames At Sea), Nicole Henry (International Jazz Performer),Douglas Ladnier (Jekyll & Hyde), and Rick Faugno (Kiss Me Kate). More guest stars will be announced in the coming weeks.
Check out the photos from the performance below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
