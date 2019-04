Photo Coverage: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway

Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its 1000th Broadway performance yesterday!

BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration and you can check out the photos below!

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen currently features Andrew Barth Feldman, Mallory Bechtel, Lisa Brescia, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Phoenix Best.

The winner of a 2018 Grammy Award and six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Alex Boniello, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Mallory Bechtel, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lisa Brescia, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch



The cast, crew, and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen



Asa Somers, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Michael Lee Brown



Michael Greif, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Stacey Mindich



Michael Greif, Andrew Barth Feldman, Stacey Mindich