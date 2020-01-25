BroadwayCon
Photo Coverage: BroadwayCon Gives Fans a First Look at SIX, COMPANY, SING STREET, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More!

Article Pixel Jan. 25, 2020  

During the first night of BroadwayCon, the First Look event was held. The event gave fans a first look into this season's new musicals.

Shows that performed at this year's event included Six, Girl From the North Country, Company, Emojiland, Between the Lines, Sing Street, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Caroline or Change, and more!

Check out the photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The stage during the BroadwayCON 2020 First Look at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on January 24, 2020 in New York City.

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Lesli Margherita

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Johnny Newcomb and Skyler Volpe from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor and Johnny Newcomb from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor and Johnny Newcomb with cast from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill

Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill

Kathryn Gallagher and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill

Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill

Logan Hart from the Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill from the Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding from the Jagged Little Pill

Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding, andDerek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill

Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill

Celia Rose Gooding from the Jagged Little Pill

Logan Hart from the Jagged Little Pill

Kathryn Gallagher from the Jagged Little Pill

Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill

Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill d

Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallager and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill from the Jagged Little Pill

Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallager and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill from the Jagged Little Pill

Alex Newell

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire

Rob McCure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire

Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire

Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire

Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire

Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire

Alex Newell

Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland

Ann Harada, Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland

Ann Harada from Emojiland

Ann Harada, Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland

Ann Harada from Emojiland

Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland

Laura Schein from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Lesli Margherita from Emojiland

Lesli Margherita and Dwelvan David from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland on January 24, 2020 in New York City.

Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland

Felicia Boswell and cast from Emojiland

Felicia Boswell and cast from Emojiland

Felicia Boswell and cast from Emojiland

Samantha Williams, Nasia Thomas and N Kenge from Caroline or Change

Nasia Thomas, N Kenge, Samantha Williams from Caroline or Change

N Kenge, Nasia Thomas, Samantha Williams from Caroline or Change

Claybourne Elder from Company

Kyle Dean Massey from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Kyle Dean Massey from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Kyle Dean Massey from Company

Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Claybourne Elder from Company

Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Kyle Dean Massey from Company

Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Alex Newell with Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jewelle Blackman and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jewelle Blackman and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer from Hadestown

Jewelle Blackman from Hadestown

Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer from Hadestown

Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer from Hadestown

Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown

Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines

Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines

Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines

Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines Midtown Hotel on January 24, 2020 in New York City.

Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines

Austin Scott from Girl from the North Country

Austin Scott from Girl from the North Country d

Austin Scott from Girl from the North Country

Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan from Girl from the North Country

Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan from Girl from the North Country

Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan from Girl from the North Country

Caitlin Houlahan from Girl from the North Country

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX



