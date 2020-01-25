Photo Coverage: BroadwayCon Gives Fans a First Look at SIX, COMPANY, SING STREET, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More!
During the first night of BroadwayCon, the First Look event was held. The event gave fans a first look into this season's new musicals.
Shows that performed at this year's event included Six, Girl From the North Country, Company, Emojiland, Between the Lines, Sing Street, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Caroline or Change, and more!
Check out the photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The stage during the BroadwayCON 2020 First Look at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on January 24, 2020 in New York City.
Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical
Johnny Newcomb and Skyler Volpe from Sing Street - A Musical
Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical
Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical
Brenock O Connor and cast from Sing Street - A Musical
Brenock O Connor and Johnny Newcomb from Sing Street - A Musical
Brenock O Connor and Johnny Newcomb with cast from Sing Street - A Musical
Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill
Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallagher and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill
Kathryn Gallagher and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill
Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill
Logan Hart from the Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill from the Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding from the Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, andDerek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding from the Jagged Little Pill
Logan Hart from the Jagged Little Pill
Kathryn Gallagher from the Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena from the Jagged Little Pill d
Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallager and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill from the Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Logan Hart, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Kathryn Gallager and Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill from the Jagged Little Pill
Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire
Rob McCure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire
Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire
Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland
Ann Harada, Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland
Ann Harada from Emojiland
Ann Harada from Emojiland
Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland
Laura Schein from Emojiland
Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland
Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland
Lesli Margherita from Emojiland
Lesli Margherita and Dwelvan David from Emojiland
Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland
Jordan Fife Hunt, Lesli Margherita, Dwelvan David and Tanisha Moore from Emojiland on January 24, 2020 in New York City.
Felicia Boswell and cast from Emojiland
Samantha Williams, Nasia Thomas and N Kenge from Caroline or Change
Nasia Thomas, N Kenge, Samantha Williams from Caroline or Change
N Kenge, Nasia Thomas, Samantha Williams from Caroline or Change
Claybourne Elder from Company
Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Claybourne Elder from Company
Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Alex Newell with Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey and Bobby Conte Thornton from Company
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Jewelle Blackman and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown
Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer from Hadestown
Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinadad from Hadestown
Arielle Jacobs from Between the Lines
Jason Gotay from Between the Lines
Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines
Julia Murney, Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines Midtown Hotel on January 24, 2020 in New York City.
Arielle Jacobs and Jason Gotay from Between the Lines
Austin Scott from Girl from the North Country
Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan from Girl from the North Country
Caitlin Houlahan and Colton Ryan from Girl from the North Country
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele
Cast of SIX freaturing Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX
Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele from the cast of SIX