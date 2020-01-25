Photo Coverage: BroadwayCon Gives Fans a First Look at SIX, COMPANY, SING STREET, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More!

During the first night of BroadwayCon, the First Look event was held. The event gave fans a first look into this season's new musicals.

Shows that performed at this year's event included Six, Girl From the North Country, Company, Emojiland, Between the Lines, Sing Street, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, Caroline or Change, and more!

Check out the photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The stage during the BroadwayCON 2020 First Look at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel on January 24, 2020 in New York City.



Brenock O Connor from Sing Street - A Musical



Johnny Newcomb and Skyler Volpe from Sing Street - A Musical



Elizabeth Stanley from the Jagged Little Pill



Rob McCure from Mrs Doubtfire



Rob McCure, Jake Ryan Flynn, Analise Scarpaci and Avery Sell from Mrs Doubtfire



Max Crumm and Laura Schein from Emojiland



Laura Schein from Emojiland