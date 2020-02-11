Photo Coverage: Broadway Unites for Second Stage's All-Star Bowling Classic!

Just last night, Second Stage Theater celebrated its annual All-Star Bowling Classic. For over 30 years, stars of stage and screen have come out to bowl in support of Second Stage's award-winning seasons and to assist the theatre in its fund-raising efforts.

Second Stage Theater's 41st season included the acclaimed production of Tracy Letts' dark comedy LINDA VISTA, which recently concluded its Broadway run. Directed by Dexter Bullard, the company included Ian Barford, Sally Murphy, Caroline Neff, Chantal Thuy, Jim True-Frost, Cora Vander Broek, and Troy West.

Spring 2020 will see the first major New York revival of Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning play, TAKE ME OUT, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams. This production will mark Greenberg's Second Stage debut. Mr. Ellis returns to Second Stage, where he has directed many acclaimed productions, including The Little Dog Laughed, The Waverly Gallery, and Gruesome Playground Injuries, among others. Previews begin April 2, 2020 and opening night is set for April 23, 2020.

Three off-Broadway productions are included in the season as well: the critically-acclaimed play, OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD, written by Alexis Scheer and directed by Whitney White; Will Eno's THE UNDERLYING CHRIS, directed by Kenny Leon, which is currently playing at The Tony Kiser Theater, opening on November 21, 2019; and Young Jean Lee's WE'RE GONNA DIE, featuring Janelle McDermoth and direction and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, which will open in February 2020 at The Tony Kiser Theater.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee





