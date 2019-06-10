Photo Coverage: Broadway Parties Hard After the 2019 Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2018-19 awards season.

After the ceremony is when the real fun started though, as most of the evening's celebrity guests left Radio City to party with their companies. BroadwayWorld was there for the special celebrations and you can check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Monroe George





