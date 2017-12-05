Photo Coverage: Broadway Inspirational Voices Gets Ready for the Holidays with RISE UP

Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) just presented "RISE UP!" - a concert for the holidays, lats night at The Sheen Center, 18 Bleeker Street, New York City.

This concert featured a wide range of holiday selections from their Grammy-nominated work, "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas," as well as 2016's "Great Joy II: Around the World."

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) was founded by Tony-nominated Michael McElroy in 1994 as the Broadway Gospel Choir. In 1999 BIV reincarnated to its current name. In 2010 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and The Arts. In addition to numerous solo concerts, the Grammy-nominated choir (for "Great Joy: A Gospel Christmas" on Sh-K-Boom Records) has performed with award-winning artists including Elton John, STING, Jason Mraz, Mariah Carey, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Heather Headley, and Billy Porter. Additionally, BIV has been featured on "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss AmErica Pageant, multiple Tony Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", "Late Night" with David Letterman, NBC's hit show "SMASH", and "The Rosie O'Donnell Christmas Special". They have also played venues like Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, the Crystal Cathedral, and Constitution Hall. Their second album, "Great Joy II: Around the World" was released in the fall of 2016, along with their new web series, "Broadway Our Way", on YouTube. For more information - and for ways to DONATE - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at handle @BIVoices.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Marcus Paul James, Lisa Sun (Project Gravitas) and John Eric Parker



Michael McElroy (Founder of Broadway Inspirational Voices)



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Lisa Lynne Mathis-Kirkpatrick



Jesse Warren Nager and Dennis Stowe



Destan Owens



John Clancy and Destan Owens



Kimberly JaJuan



Angela DeCicco, Kimberly JaJuan, Charles West and Monroe Kent



John Clancy



Jesse Warren Nager



Jesse Warren Nager and Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Broadway Inspirational Voices



Schele Williams (Director)



Jeanine Tesori and Schele Williams



Marva Hicks



Jeanine Tesori



Marva Hicks



Patrice E. Turner (Conductor)



Patrice E. Turner and Broadway Inspirational Voices



Patrice Covington



Chris Dilley (Music Administration)



Lisa Lynne Mathis-Kirkpatrik



Schele Williams



Michael McElroy



Michael McElroy



Michael McElroy and Broadway Inspirational Voices



Michael McElroy and Schele Williams



Marcus Paul James



Marcus Paul James



Marcus Paul James and Broadway Inspirational Voices



Marcus Paul James and Broadway Inspirational Voices