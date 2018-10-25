Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 2000 Performances On Broadway

Last night, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical celebrated 2000 performances on Broadway!

BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big day, and you can check out photos below!

Beautiful currently stars Abby Mueller as Carole King, Evan Toddas Gerry Goffin, Kate Reinders as Cynthia Weil, Ben Jacoby as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein, and an ensemble that includes TyNia Brandon, Kennedy Caughell, Josh A. Dawson, Adam Dietlein, Sidney Dupont, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Matt Faucher, Alex Hairston, Mike Longo, Stephanie Martignetti, Jay McKenzie, Kris Roberts, Housso Semon, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman, Daniel Torres, Melvin Tunstall, and Dashaun Young.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics Ms. King wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes Derek McLane (set design), Alejo Vietti(costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), Charles G. LaPointe (wig and hair design), Steve Sidwell (orchestrations and music arrangements), Jason Howland (music supervision), and John Miller (music coordination).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of BEAUTIFUL



Abby Mueller



Abby Mueller and the cast of BEAUTIFUL



The cast of BEAUTIFUL



