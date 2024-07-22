Photo: Christian Borle Meets TAMMY FAYE Composer Elton John and David Furnish

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, two-time Tony winner Christian Borle will soon step into Jim Bakker's shoes in the Broadway premiere of Tammy Faye, starring opposite two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben.

Borle replaces Andrew Rannells, who shared on the Tony Awards red carpet that he would no longer reprise the role he created in London due to contract issues.

The Broadway-bound star is already hanging with the show's composer Elton John and husband David Furnish. "A divine introduction! We had a brilliant time when David and I sat down with two-time Tony winner Christian Borle, who will be playing Jim Bakker in Tammy Faye on Broadway this Fall," John wrote. "Welcome to the team, Christian!"

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes.