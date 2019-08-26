Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE This October

"Saturday Night Live" will kick off its 45th season on Sept. 28 with Woody Harrelson returning to Studio 8H for his fourth appearance as host. Harrelson stars in the highly anticipated sequel "Zombieland: Double Tap," arriving in theaters Oct. 18.

Billie Eilish will make her first appearance as "SNL" musical guest on the season premiere. The 17-year-old's double-platinum debut studio album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" topped the Billboard 200 album chart three times while her single "bad guy" climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will make her "SNL" hosting debut on Oct. 5. She created and stars in the award-winning comedy series "Fleabag," nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, and also garnered praise as the writer and showrunner of the first season of the celebrated series "Killing Eve," which she continues to executive produce.

Global superstar and 10-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift makes her third appearance as "SNL's" musical guest and will perform songs off her record-breaking and critical acclaimed new album, "Lover." She also stars in the upcoming film "Cats," due Dec. 20.

Award-winning actor David Harbour will host "SNL" for the first time on Oct. 12. Harbour stars in Netflix's global hit series "Stranger Things," dark comedy "Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein" and the upcoming Marvel film "Black Widow."

Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling Camila Cabello will make her "SNL" music guest debut. Cabello recently released "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes, which debuted #1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify's record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history.

Season 45 will also feature Kristen Stewart, hosting for the second time, and former "SNL" cast member Eddie Murphy closing out 2019 with his first appearance as host since 1984.



"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

