Phillipa Soo Joins Upcoming Film ONE TRUE LOVES

Tony-nominated "Hamilton" star Phillipa Soo has joined the cast of the upcoming film "One True Loves" alongside Simu Liu, or Marvel's "Shang-Chi."

The film tells a moving love story about a woman unexpectedly forced to choose between the husband she has long thought dead and the fiancé who finally has brought her back to life, according to Deadline. It is based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Luke Bracey has also joined the cast.

Andy Fickman is on board as director. His feature directorial credits include "She's the Man" and "Parental Guidance." On stage, Fickman directs the West End production of "Heathers the Musical."

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. Soo can be seen portraying Eliza in the recording of Hamilton on Disney+.

After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. In 2007, Soo originated the title role in the Broadway production of Amelie.

Most recently, Soo appeared on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, which ran from November 2017 to March 2018.