Phillipa Soo Joins DOPESICK on Hulu

Variety reports that Tony-nominated actor Phillipa Soo has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu series "Dopesick."

She takes on a recurring guest star role alongside Jake McDorman.

The series will center the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, taking viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of "one percenter" Big Pharma Manhattan.

It is based on Beth Macy's novel of the same name.

Soo plays Amber, a sales rep with Purdue Pharma who is part of the first team to sell OxyContin.

Phillipa Soo is best known for her lead role as Eliza in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, which she joined shortly after its inception. For her performance, she won the 2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Lead Actress in a Musical and was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. She recently completed her latest Broadway musical playing the title role in Amelie. After graduating from Juilliard in 2012, Soo was cast as Natasha Rostova in the Ars Nova and Off-Broadway production of Dave Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She can next be seen opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in the feature film Best Day of My Life, directed by Fabien Constant. Instagram and Twitter: @phillipasoo

Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Will Poulter make up the rest of the cast of the series, adapted for TV by Danny Strong.

Read the original story on Variety.

