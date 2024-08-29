Pharrell Williams Musical Film ATLANTIS Dated for 2025; Features New Songs Co-Written by Pasek & Paul

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The release date has been set for Atlantis, the musical film from musician Pharrell Williams and director Michel Gondry. According to Deadline, Universal will release the movie on May 9, 2025, which will reportedly feature new songs written by Williams and Tony Award-winning songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Inspired by Williams' childhood, the movie will be set in Virginia Beach during the summer of 1977 at an apartment complex, similar to the place where Williams grew up.

Atlantis will star Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Anderson . Paak, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Tim Meadows, Jaboukie Young-White, Jamilah Rosemond and Jayson Lee.

Gondry, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and more recently, Showtime's Kidding, is directing the project from a script by Steven Levenson and Martin Hynes. Levenson has significant musical experience, having penned the script for Dear Evan Hansen and the film version of Tick, Tick... Boom!

Producers on the feature include Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter with Matthew Hirsch, Raffi Adlan, Jennie Lee, Shani Saxon, Michael Mayer, and Pasek and Paul serving as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney