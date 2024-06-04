Petition Launched For Inclusion Of Wig/Hair & Makeup Design Categories In Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Drama Desk Award-nominated wig, hair, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas has launched a petition urging the American Theatre Wing to recognize the contributions of wig & hair and makeup designers by introducing categories at the Tony Awards for these departments. The Oscars and the Primetime Emmys both honor makeup and hairstyling.

In a recent statement Janas remarked, "Our petition seeks to ensure that the Tony Awards recognize the exceptional artistry and innovation of wig & hair designers and makeup designers, who shape the visual identities of characters on stage. It is about time our contributions are celebrated and honored on Broadway's biggest stage."

This year, the American Theatre Wing honored hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis with a non-competitive Tony Award, recognizing her work on Jaja's African Hair Braiding.

Gregg Barnes, a 3-time Tony Award winner with 9 total nominations to his name, expressed his support for the petition stating, "As a Costume Designer who has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of collaboration with wig & hair and makeup designers, I wholeheartedly endorse this initiative. It's time for the Tony Awards to acknowledge their invaluable contributions to the theatrical landscape."

Tony-winning Best Actress for The Cher Show, Stephanie J. Block commented on the official petition page, "This category is an absolute must. Wig/Hair/Makeup are essential to character development and the overall clarity and spectacle of storytelling, whether the design be realistic, fantastical or otherwise. These designers should be recognized for their artistry, vision, time and collaboration."

For more information about the petition and to add your support, please visit https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/tony-awards-for-wig-and-hair-design.