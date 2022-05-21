Performing Arts Program Fortitude Hosts 'Book It' Summits

Fortitude, a performing arts program that uses dance, voice and acting training to champion strong thinkers and bold doers on stage and off, announces two week-long summer Book It Summits in New York City, July 11-15 and July 18-22. An intensive program for aspiring performers, age 14+, the summit will provide students access to world class dance teachers, voice and acting coaches, choreographers, casting directors and industry influencers to refine their training through classes and workshops, while expanding their tools to prepare, audition with confidence, and book professional jobs in the future.

Following an application and audition process to participate, accepted students will join Fortitude founder Bettina Mahoney for 3 one-on-one virtual career leadership sessions prior to the summit, and receive a customized strategy to optimize their summit experience. Throughout the week-long program, twenty-five students will enjoy over thirty-five hours of multi-disciplinary technique classes in addition to workshops and conversations with both casting directors and talent agents. Attendees will also have the opportunity to audition for a scholarship to the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Additionally, students will leave the summit with a professional audition package that includes headshots, a polished resume, self-tapes, and dance and vocal reels to prepare them for future auditions and casting submissions. The sought out faculty includes Person of Interest star Robert Manning Jr., Broadway actress Desi Oakley, Eddie Rabon, agent at Take 3 Talent, and more to be announced. At the close of each week, the group will also be escorted to a Broadway show to get a full scope of the performing arts landscape of New York City.

"I founded Fortitude with a mission to create a place where young people can feel supported to explore their talents and their dreams and be given the tools they need to excel in the areas where they feel the most passionate about," explains Mahoney. "We have built a network of professional, influential, and nurturing individuals who are equally committed to empowering the next generation. The summit is about just that, and we can't wait to get to work!"

SUMMIT SCHEDULE AND INFORMATION

The Book It Summit will be offered twice this summer for aspiring performers age 14+:

SESSION 1: July 11-15 and

SESSION 2: July 18-22, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The fee to participate is $1000. Housing is not included.

All students are required to apply: https://linktr.ee/fortitudedanceproductions

Applications close June 1.

ABOUT FORTITUDE

Created in 2017 by founder Bettina Mahoney following a sexual assault, Fortitude began as an initiative to support mental health awareness through the arts. It has grown to become the only educational and performance initiative to provide training to artists to elevate the next generation of performers to use their voice for change through workshops, conventions, and competitions in dance, singing and acting. With a team of top industry teachers and talent agents who work closely with aspiring emerging artists ages 14-25, Fortitude is committed to using the vocabulary of the performing arts to drive young people to find their voice in the world both on stage and off. Fortitude offers weekly workshops, conventions, and competitions as well as ICONS, a focused mentorship program that gives young humans the tools of empowerment to go out in the world and leave a legacy that they can be proud of.

ABOUT BETTINA MAHONEY

Dance educator, choreographer, activist, and entrepreneur Bettina Mahoney built the foundations of Fortitude in her 400 square foot college dorm room after her life was changed irrevocably by an on-campus sexual assault. Silenced and unsupported by the administration, she turned to dance to process, heal, and begin to tell her story to empower others. With more than two decades of multidisciplinary dance training at The Gold School and a passion for empowering the next generation, she founded Fortitude to provide elevated training in dance, voice and acting, while committing to providing a space for young people to find and use their voice in a safe and nurturing environment. Over the last four years, she has won awards for her dynamic choreography and has mentored hundreds of young aspiring performers throughout the United States. Bettina continues to build a platform of activism through the arts, inspiring others to create art that makes a difference.