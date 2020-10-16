Peppermint Drops New Album 'A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers' Today

Peppermint recently made history as the first transgender woman to play a principal role on Broadway as part of the cast of Head Over Heels.

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist, releases her new album 'A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers' today.

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers is the first in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of Peppermint's most recent relationship. The album Trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint's personal diary set to music with Volume 1 tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love.

A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers also features a gorgeous cover of the Carole King classic, "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow."

"Obviously, I'm a Carole King fan. I love the lyrics, which I think are incredibly relatable in queer relationships and encounters as well as casual moments that may or may not turn into something more. The possibility of a relationship is usually inhibited by social stigma and fear of being seen in public with a trans woman." says Peppermint.

Peppermint's star continues to rise thanks to her smashing success as the first out trans contestant to be cast on RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 9) where she finished as runner-up in one of the series' most-talked-about finales. Soon after, her talent led her to become the first trans woman to originate a principal musical role (Pythio) on Broadway in the hit Head Over Heels.

Peppermint can currently be seen in her new Twitch series "Pepp Talks" where Peppermint and friends review classic black movies each week. You can also catch her on OUTtvgo's new show "Translation." In this weekly roundtable talk series, former contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race; Peppermint, Jiggly Caliente, Sonique, and Carmen Carrera sit together to discuss various topics including politics and dating as they relate to their trans identities.

