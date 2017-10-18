Paula Vogel and David Yazbek to Receive Dramatists Guild Awards for INDECENT, THE BAND'S VISIT

The Dramatists Guild of America will present Paula Vogel the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award for her play Indecent and David Yazbek the 2017 Frederick Loewe Award for Dramatic Composition for his score to The Band's Visit, next Monday, October 23, 2017. The event will be held at Kava Café in midtown Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to present the Hull-Warriner Award to Paula Vogel for her brilliant work, Indecent, and the Loewe Award to David Yazbek for his stirring score to The Band's Visit. The awards are testament to the power of dramatists and are a celebration of their gifts by some of their biggest supporters - fellow artists, craftsmen, and colleagues," said Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, DG Council member and Awards Committee chair.

The Hull-Warriner Award is the only award given by playwrights to playwrights, and is presented annually to an American author or authors selected by the Dramatists Guild of America Council honoring a work or works dealing with social, political or religious mores of the time. Past Hull-Warriner winners include Stephen Adly Guirgis, Edward Albee, David Auburn, Annie Baker, Philip Hayes Dean, Christopher Durang, Margaret Edson, Harvey Fierstein, John Guare, Adam Guettel & Craig Lucas, David Ives, John Kander & David Thompson, Stephen Karam, Larry Kramer, Tony Kushner, Shirley Lauro, John Leguizamo, Tracy Letts, David Mamet, Emily Mann, Donald Margulies, Terrence McNally, Scott McPherson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marsha Norman, Bruce Norris, Lynn Nottage, Dael Orlandersmith, Miguel Pinero, David Rabe, Ronald Ribman, Steven Sater & Duncan Sheik, John Patrick Shanley, Martin Sherman, Stephen Sondheim & Hugh Wheeler, Joseph A. Walker, Wendy Wasserstein, August Wilson, George C. Wolfe and Doug Wright.

The Frederick Loewe Award, given by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council to a composer, recognizes achievement in a theatrical score presented in New York during the previous theatrical season. Past winners include Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Amanda Green & Trey Anastasio, Alan Menken, Michael John LaChiusa, Robert Lopez, Trey Parker & Matt Stone, John Kander, Tom Kitt, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Scott Frankel.

The finalists for the 2016 Hull-Warriner Award were Itamar Moses and David Yazbek for The Band's Visit; Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for Dear Evan Hansen; J.T. Rogers for Oslo; George C. Wolfe for Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and Lynn Nottage for Sweat.

The other Dramatists Guild awards, including the Lanford Wilson Award, the Flora Roberts Award, and the Horton Foote Award, will be presented at the Guild's annual meeting in February, 2018. Recipients will be announced at a later date.

