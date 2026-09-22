Paul Taylor Dance Company to Perform at Lehman Center

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts will present a performance from Paul Taylor Dance Company on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8PM at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $31.55. Tickets for kids under 10 are $10.

Celebrated globally for its athletic rigor and emotional depth, Paul Taylor Dance Company brings a captivating showcase of modern dance pioneer Paul Taylor's work to the Lehman Center stage for one incredible performance!

This performance weaves together three distinct Taylor masterworks:

Piazzolla Caldera (1997): Set to Astor Piazzolla's fiery tango rhythms, this sultry work explodes with nocturnal passion, dark friction, and burning desire in a smoky, intoxicating dive bar.

Spindrift (1993): Set to Horatio Parker's lush orchestral music, this wind-swept, buoyant work evokes ocean spray and rolling waves as a central soloist navigates the swirling currents of nature.

Cloven Kingdom (1976): Set to Baroque music mixed with driving percussion, this iconic comedy of manners peels back high society's polite facade to reveal the primitive animal nature lurking just beneath.

The Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's leading dance organizations, based in New York City and with vast international reach. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, together with the best dancers, choreographers, educators, and creatives, the Company continues to innovate and transform the landscape of 21st-century dance performance and education. The Taylor Company was founded in 1954 by Paul Taylor (1930-2018), one of America's most celebrated artists, whose work reflected his belief that dance can convey complex truths about the human experience.

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