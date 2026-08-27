Princess Nokia, SWAN LAKE and More Set for Lehman Center For The Performing Arts 2026-27 Season

Lehman Center for the Performing Arts today has revealed its offerings from its upcoming 2026-27 season. This season reflects Lehman's ongoing mission of showcasing and bringing both regional and national attention to traditionally underrepresented groups in the arts.

The series kicks off with a special, one-night-only performance and Harlem-born singer Princess Nokia making her Lehman Center debut in an 'all-ages rock show.'

Two of the greatest names in Dominican Merengue, Milly Quezada & Miriam Cruz, present a retrospective of their lifelong careers in the genre, and the Lehman Center celebrates the power of women in Mariachi/Ranchera music with Aida Cuevas & all-female Mariachi group Flor de Toloache.

The season also features concerts by Ginuwine, Dominican bachata artists Luis Vargas and Moncy, and La India's annual Mother's Day concert.

Classical Arts presents Swan Lake, the beloved classic set to Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score, by The United European Ballet Company.

The Lehman Center is also excited to announce the return of Forever Freestyle for the 19th year, featuring NYC freestyle legends, and Hip Hop Fever, celebrating the music genre in the place it was born.

The 2026-27 Season will also include exciting family events like A Charlie Brown Christmas Live, The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, and Curious George: The Golden Meatball, with $5 admission for kids under 10.

2026-27 Season:

Princess Nokia

Friday, September 4, 2026 at 8PM

Get ready, Bronx!! Princess Nokia is bringing her fearless energy and genre-defying sound to Lehman Center for the Performing Arts for her highly anticipated debut this September. Known for blending hip-hop, punk, soul, and unapologetic attitude, Princess Nokia has carved out a powerful space in music with her bold lyricism and deep connection to New York City culture. This special hometown performance promises to be more than a concert; it’s a celebration of identity, creativity, and the spirit of the Bronx.

Fans can expect an electrifying night filled with fan favorites, raw storytelling, and the magnetic stage presence that has made Princess Nokia a standout voice of her generation. From empowering anthems to introspective cuts, her live show captures the full spectrum of her artistry. Don’t miss this milestone moment as she takes the stage at Lehman Center for the first time, an unforgettable evening that brings one of NYC’s most dynamic artists home where she belongs.

La Sonora Carruseles & Grupo Galé

Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 8PM

Get ready for an unforgettable night of salsa as Sonora Carruseles brings its electrifying sound to Lehman Center this fall. Renowned throughout Latin America and beyond for their high-energy performances, infectious rhythms, and chart-topping hits, the legendary Colombian orchestra has been captivating audiences for decades.

From beloved classics to dance floor favorites, Sonora Carruseles delivers a vibrant celebration of salsa that will have fans singing, dancing, and reliving the golden era of Latin music. Don't miss this spectacular evening of passion, percussion, and pure musical excitement at one of New York City's premier cultural destinations.

Plim Plim En Vivo!

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 3PM; Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8PM

Join Plim Plim and all his friends for a magical live adventure at Lehman Center this fall! Filled with music, laughter, colorful characters, and valuable lessons about friendship, kindness, and healthy habits, Plim Plim en Vivo brings the beloved children's phenomenon from the screen to the stage in an exciting interactive experience for the whole family. Featuring dazzling costumes, energetic choreography, and the songs that millions of children know and love, this heartwarming production will delight young audiences while creating unforgettable memories for parents and caregivers alike.

Milly Quezada & Miram Cruz

Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8PM

Get ready for an unforgettable night of rhythm, nostalgia, and pure Caribbean energy as Milly Quezada and Miriam Cruz take the stage! Two of the most iconic voices in merengue unite for an electrifying evening that will have you dancing from the very first note. With a legacy rooted in the golden era of Latin music, Milly Quezada, “La Reina del Merengue,” brings her signature elegance and powerhouse vocals, while Miriam Cruz delivers the bold, vibrant hits that made her a legend across generations. Together, they create a dynamic experience filled with passion, sabor, and timeless classics. Join us on Saturday, October 17 at 8pm for a celebration of culture, music, and movement that captures the heart of the Caribbean. From infectious beats to soulful melodies, this is more than a concert; it's a fiesta that will transport you straight to the dance floors of Santo Domingo. Whether you grew up with their music or are discovering it for the first time, this is your chance to witness two trailblazers sharing one stage for a night that promises alegría, romance, and nonstop merengue magic.

Aida Cuevas & Flor de Toloache

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 4PM

Known as “The Queen of Ranchera Music” and “The Voice of Mexico,” Aida Cuevas is a chart-topping Mariachi singer and the only woman of her genre to win both a Latin Grammy and Grammy Award! Having begun her career in 1975, she has been touring the globe since her teens. Her vocal range and expressiveness have captivated audiences worldwide, and her collaborative albums have given her an iconic place in Mexican pop culture. Join us to celebrate the legend in October. Featuring the ICONIC Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band based in New York City and founded by Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol in 2008.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8PM

Celebrated globally for its athletic rigor and emotional depth, Paul Taylor Dance Company brings a captivating showcase of modern dance pioneer Paul Taylor’s work to the Lehman Center stage for one incredible performance! This mesmerizing show weaves together three distinct Taylor masterworks: Piazzolla Caldera (1997): set to Astor Piazzolla’s fiery tango rhythms, this sultry work explodes with nocturnal passion, dark friction, and burning desire in a smoky, intoxicating dive bar; Spindrift (1993): set to Horatio Parker’s lush orchestral music, this wind-swept, buoyant work evokes ocean spray and rolling waves as a central soloist navigates the swirling currents of nature; Cloven Kingdom (1976): set to Baroque music mixed with driving percussion, this iconic comedy of manners peels back high society's polite facade to reveal the primitive animal nature lurking just beneath.

Ginuwine

Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 8PM

Experience an unforgettable night of smooth vocals, timeless R&B, and undeniable stage presence when Ginuwine takes the stage this fall! Best known for chart-topping hits like “Pony,” “Differences,” and “So Anxious,” Ginuwine helped define the sound of late ’90s and early 2000s R&B with his signature blend of soulful vocals and magnetic charisma. Fans can expect an evening filled with classic anthems, romantic slow jams, and the electrifying energy that has made him one of the genre’s most enduring performers. From soulful ballads to crowd-pleasing favorites, this special performance promises an exciting evening of music, nostalgia, and unforgettable live entertainment in the Bronx.

Bachatéame New York! Luis Vargas & Friends

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 8PM

Get ready for an unforgettable night of bachata as Bachatéame New York brings two of the genre’s most beloved voices to Lehman Center this November. Featuring legendary Dominican artists Luis Vargas and Monchy, this spectacular concert celebrates the passion, romance, and timeless rhythms that have made bachata a worldwide phenomenon. From heartfelt ballads to dancefloor favorites, fans will experience an evening filled with classic hits, powerful performances, and the unmistakable energy of live Latin music. Whether you're a lifelong bachata enthusiast or simply love great music, Bachatéame New York promises a night of nostalgia, excitement, and unforgettable memories at the Bronx’s premier destination for world-class entertainment.

Poetry Me Please

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 8PM

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 4PM

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the touring production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy! Adapted from Charles M. Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE features the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi. There’s no better way to discover the magic of the season!

Lehman Choir Winter Concert

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 4PM

Swan Lake

Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7PM

Set to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, this beloved ballet tells the enchanting story of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen Odette, whose love is tested by magic, deception, and destiny. Renowned for its breathtaking choreography, graceful swan corps, and stunning costumes, Swan Lake remains one of the most celebrated works in classical ballet. Join us for an unforgettable evening of elegance, romance, and artistry as this cherished masterpiece comes to life on the Lehman Center stage.

Magic School Bus Kids Show

Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 3PM

Families will love watching their favorite characters from the classic book & TV series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus, and Mars on an epic interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system.

Curious George: The Golden Meatball

Sunday, February 21, 2027 at 4PM

Join Curious George on a fun-filled adventure in Curious George: The Golden Meatball! Based on the beloved books and hit PBS Kids® series, this delightful live musical brings everyone's favorite curious little monkey to the stage for a heartwarming journey filled with laughter, music, and surprises. When Chef Pisghetti's famous meatballs go missing before the Golden Meatball Contest, George's curiosity leads to an unforgettable adventure that teaches the importance of friendship, teamwork, and believing in yourself. Perfect for children and families of all ages, this entertaining production is packed with catchy songs, colorful characters, and plenty of monkey mischief you won't want to miss!

Black Panther in Concert

Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 4PM

Marvel Studios, Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide present Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert: The North American Tour, featuring a screening of the groundbreaking film electrified by live performances from world-class Hollywood studio musicians, African rhythm masters and powerhouse vocalists, delivering the award-winning score and soundtrack in a truly unforgettable experience.

Forever Freestyle 19

Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 8PM

Latin Divas Concert

Saturday, March 27, 2027 at 8PM

Lehman Choir Spring Concert

Sunday, May 2, 2027 at 4PM

India’s Mother’s Day Concert

Saturday, May 8, 2027 at 8PM

Celebrate Mother's Day with an unforgettable evening of salsa as the incomparable La India returns to Lehman Center for her beloved annual Mother's Day concert. Known as one of the venue's most anticipated traditions, this exciting performance showcases the Grammy-nominated "Princess of Salsa" performing her greatest hits with the passion, energy, and powerhouse vocals that have made her an icon of Latin music. Whether you're honoring Mom or simply enjoying a spectacular night of live entertainment, this special event promises an evening of dancing, nostalgia, and world-class music. This concert sells out every year, so be sure to reserve your seats early and be part of one of the Bronx's favorite Mother's Day celebrations.

Hip Hop Fever

Saturday, May 22, 2027 at 8PM

NY Philharmonic Kids Show

Monday, May 24, 2027

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