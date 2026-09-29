Paul Taylor Dance Company to Open Lincoln Center Season with $10 Seats

Paul Taylor Dance Company will open its 2026 Lincoln Center season on Tuesday, November 3, with every seat in the David H. Koch Theater priced at just $10. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 7 at 12 p.m. at boxoffice.dance.

The opening night program features Paul Taylor's exuberant Airs, the sensual Piazzolla Caldera and the Company premiere of Robert Battle's No Longer Silent.

The $10 Opening Night reflects Artistic Director Michael Novak and the Company's commitment to making exceptional dance accessible to a broad audience and is made possible through the continued support of Elise Jaffe and Jeffrey Brown.

'Whether one is a seasoned enthusiast or new to the world of modern dance, several Taylor initiatives provide an opportunity to witness the unparalleled artistry, athleticism and expressiveness that define Paul Taylor Dance Company's performances,' says Novak.

For more information and full Season details, visit paultaylordance.org. Follow us at @paultaylordance.org.

Leadership funding provided by Stephen Kroll Reidy. Major support provided by The SHS Foundation, Jody and John Arnhold, the Alex Katz Foundation, the Howard Gilman Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and an anonymous donor. Lincoln Center Season sponsorship support provided by Baron Capital Group, Inc. Additional major funding provided by The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation and The Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation. Paul Taylor Dance Company gratefully acknowledges the estates of Harlan Morse Blake and Mary J. Osborn for their transformational gifts.

Paul Taylor Dance Company is one of the world's leading dance organizations, based in New York City and with vast international reach. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, together with the best dancers, choreographers, educators, and creatives, the Company continues to innovate and transform the landscape of 21st-century dance performance and education. The Taylor Company was founded in 1954 by Paul Taylor (1930-2018), one of America's most celebrated artists, whose work reflected his belief that dance can convey complex truths about the human experience.

The hallmark of the Company is the brilliance of its ever-expanding repertory. Of the 170 dances that exist within the canon (147 choreographed by Paul Taylor), many are hailed as among the greatest works of the 20th and 21st centuries. While celebrating these masterworks of the past, the Company invests heavily in the future of the art form, appointing Lauren Lovette as the Company's first Resident Choreographer in 2022 and Robert Battle as the Company's second Resident Choreographer in 2024. Dedicated to sharing dance and education with the broadest possible audience, the Taylor Company sustains a global presence through its robust touring programs. Since its first European tour in 1960, the Company has performed in more than 600 cities in 66 countries, representing the United States at arts festivals and touring extensively under the aegis of the U.S. Department of State.

With a vast new headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, Taylor Dance West, adding to its longtime downtown studios, Taylor Dance East, the Company under Mr. Novak is positioned to be a greater resource in New York City. Its three creative sites across the city - Lincoln Center for the annual performance season, Midtown for Company creation and training, and the Lower East Side for dance instruction and community engagement - together realize Mr. Novak's vision for multiple spaces across the city to connect with the world of Taylor. For more information please visit www.paultaylordance.org.

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