Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Paul Giamatti Brings Melville's BARTLEBY to Life in Special Audio Recording
The actor will discuss the classic story and author Herman Melville on Dec. 3 at 7 pm.
Actor Paul Giamatti brings Herman Melville's classic short story, Bartleby, the Scrivener, to life in a new audio recording released today by the 92nd Street Y Unterberg Poetry Center. The recording is available at 92y.org/bartleby.Published in 1853, Bartleby, the Scrivener tells the story of a quiet, hardworking legal copyist who works in an office in the Wall Street area of New York City. One day Bartleby declines the assignment his employer gives him with the inscrutable "I would prefer not." The utterance of this remark sets off a confounding set of actions and behavior, making the unsettling character of Bartleby one of Melville's most enigmatic and unforgettable creations. Said Giamatti: "It's one of my favorite short stories by one of my favorite writers, so I was particularly gratified to be able to read it out loud. I've always wanted to." He added: "It's a wonderful story - a very strange but sad story - but also funny, I think it's very funny." The recording was commissioned and produced by the Poetry Center; Giamatti recorded it while sheltering in place last summer. The actor will discuss the story and Melville in a Dec. 3, 7 pm virtual talk with Melville biographer and Columbia University American Studies professor Andrew Delbanco. The Bartleby recording is the latest in a series of special audio recordings produced by 92Y's Poetry Center, which has presented readings by many of the best-known novelists, poets and playwrights since 1939. In March, the center launched the Read By podcast, which features prominent authors reading literary works that have had a lasting personal effect on them; in October, it released a dramatic reading of Marilynne Robinson's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Gilead, featuring actor-writer-director Ethan Hawke. The Hawke/Gilead recording is available to the public through November at 92y.org/gilead.Paul Giamatti is an Emmy Award-winning actor, best known for his roles in the HBO miniseries John Adams and Showtime's Billions, as well as the films Sideways, Barney's Version (for which he won a Golden Globe), The Illusionist, American Splendor, and Cinderella Man , among many others.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...
Kanye West Faces $1 Million Lawsuit From Workers on His Opera Production
Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, which premiered last year....
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes and More Join THE MAD ONES LAB Road Trip
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, and more join Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's celebration of THE MAD ONES Lab this Sunday, November 8 at 7PM in a speci...
VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Perform 'White Christmas' From Upcoming Album
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca ...
Norm Lewis, Nathan Lane, and More Will Star in Stream of ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS to Benefit BC/EFA
An online revival of the celebrated series of songs and monologues Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, starring a bevy of Broadway, televisio...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...