Patti LuPone to Discuss AGATHA ALL ALONG on THE VIEW This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway icon Patti LuPone is set to appear on The View this Friday, November 1. LuPone will appear on the show to discuss her turn as divination witch Lilia Calderu in the Marvel series Agatha All Along. The episode will air on ABC from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET and can also be streamed on ABC News Live weekdays at 5 p.m. EDT and will be available on YouTube.

In the 24 hours following its initial premiere, last week's episode of the show was watched by a total of 4.2 million global viewers, a 35% increase from the series premiere. Lilia's character arc served as the primary focus of the episode and viewers and critics alike are universally praising LuPone's performance.

LuPone is also currently starring alongside Mia Farrow in The Roommate on Broadway, and will likely discuss that production on The View as well.

About Agatha All Along

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The original live-action series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The series is directed by Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Monteiro and is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, Jac Schaeffer, and co-executive produced by Trevor Waterson. Marvel Television’s “Agatha All Along” is streaming exclusively on Disney+.