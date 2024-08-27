Patti LuPone Wanted to Give Joe Locke 'Diva Lessons' During AGATHA ALL ALONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patti LuPone and Joe Locke will soon appear onscreen together as two members of Agatha Harkness's coven in the MCU series Agatha All Along. The series picks up after WandaVision, this time centering on Kathryn Hahn's villainous character introduced in the 2021 show.

Ahead of its premiere in September, Variety sat down with Locke to discuss his career thus far, which includes his breakout role in the series Heartstopper and his performance as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. LuPone was also interviewed for the piece, and the Broadway legend commented on Locke's grounded nature, despite his rapid rise to stardom.

“Can you imagine what [Locke] is going through now?” LuPone said to Variety. “Think about it. He is in the Marvel universe. He did a Broadway musical. I don’t know how I would have handled it at his age. And yet he is embracing all of this and rising to the occasion. I don’t think there’s anything he will not be able to do.”

Since working together, the two performers have developed a close relationship. LuPone revealed that she initially wanted to give Locke “diva lessons" in an attempt to help him navigate the "treacherous path of show business." LuPone, however, recalled a moment when Locke set a firm boundary for himself after an unwelcome schedule change following a long night on set, telling the crew "This will never happen again."

“At 19, I would’ve just gone, ‘OK, OK, whatever you need,’ and then resent it later," LuPone said. “I looked at him and said, ‘Well, you don’t need any div lessons!’ It was really, really impressive.” Read the full piece at Variety.

About Agatha All Along

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. Agatha All Along, which features new songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18. Watch the trailer below:

Photo credit: Marvel/Chuck Zlotnick