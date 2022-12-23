Patti LuPone, Jenn Colella, and More To Ring In 2023 Next Week At 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Songs From A Hat with Tony Award-winning legend Patti LuPone, an evening with Come From Away Tony-nominee Jenn Colella and more!

PATTI LUPONE: SONGS FROM A HAT

December 26-30 at 7:00 PM, January 1 at 8:00 PM, 2,3, & 5-8 at 7:00 PM

The January 1 performance is being streamed online. To purchase tickets for the livestream, click here.

All performances for Patti LuPone are sold out. In the event of cancellations, patrons can join the standby line starting at 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets will be sold as they become available up until show time.

Does anyone still wear a hat? Yes: three-time Tony Award -winner Patti LuPone. And her hat is filled with songs, both new and old. See Patti up close and unscripted as she sings and tells stories from her illustrious career-whatever she pulls from the hat. Each night will be a different show.

Patti LuPone's appearances at 54 Below have already achieved the status of legend. Join us this December for the never-to-be-forgotten experience of seeing the great icon in the intimate atmosphere of 54 Below.

Musical Direction by Joseph Thalken.

Tickets for the in-person performances are sold out. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TEN YEARS OF HOLIDAY SHOWS! 54'S FINAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY SALUTE

Featuring Jenny Lee Stern and more!

December 26 at 9:30 PM

These are just some of the words that have been used to describe the special holiday shows that have graced the now legendary nightclub stage of 54 Below. And this show, the last monthly special event honoring our 10th Anniversary Season, will be the ultimate holiday extravaganza! We'll give you Christmas, July 4th, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and we'll even throw in your birthday! Come on and CELEBRATE!

This monster holiday show (did we mention Halloween?), will be the culmination of our 10th Anniversary season special concert series. It will feature a starry cast of the club's most beloved performers in an unforgettable concert event that will both highlight the last decade and ignite the next!

Our show will be produced, written, directed, and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has created nearly 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing concerts for Michael Feinstein. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's critically acclaimed signature series, Broadway by the Year!

Featuring Christopher Brian, Adan Gallegos, Kendrick Jones, Dongwoo Kang, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, and Benjamin T. Swanson.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

Featuring John Easterlin, Kendrick Jones, and more

December 27 & 30 at 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Music direction by Ron Abel on December 8th.

The performance on December 27 will feature Peter Caldera, John Easterlin, Kendrick Jones, Dongwoo Kang, Nick Manna, Anais Reno, and Michael Winther.

The performance on December 30 will feature Stephanie Bacastow, Peter Caldera, John Easterlin, Kendrick Jones, Hannah Faith Marshall, Stephanie Rapeijko, and Deborah Tranelli.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $80-$85 premium seating ($89.50-$95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW

Featuring Lori Tan Chinn, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, & More!

December 28 at 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Below presents The Ilene Graff Holiday Show for one night only. Grammy-nominated TV mom ("Mr. Belvedere") and Broadway vet, Ilene Graff (Grease, I Love My Wife) will perform a host of holiday songs, inspired by the great Christmas specials of the '60s and '70s that were always a highlight of the season. There will be special guests, candy and jingle bells for all, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Joining Ilene as musical director is her husband, ASCAP Award-winning composer Ben Lanzarone whose unique arrangements will bring a whole new spin to your favorite tunes. Combining humor, heart, and great music, the evening will be a holly jolly celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.

Featuring Lori Tan Chinn, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, and John Miller.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPHINE BEAVERS

December 29 at 9:30 PM

Vocalist Josephine Beavers triumphantly returns to 54 Below, bringing the music of her new December 2022 PBS special The Musician's Green Book to live audiences. Accompanied by her Manhattan All-Star Quintet under the direction of pianist/arranger Ed Vodicka, Josephine's return to 54 Below includes not only gems from the Great American Songbook but seasonal and holiday favorites as well, including her new holiday single "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Forever."

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH SETH SIKES!

December 31 at 7:00 PM

54 Below favorite Seth Sikes returns for a New Year's Eve celebration like no other! Sikes, one of New York's most exciting performers, has become known for his musical tributes to Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters and most recently Barbra Streisand. Sikes doesn't do an imitation of these legendary performers but brings his own inimitable style... mostly by matching them belt by belt. New Year's Eve will find Seth singing some of the best loved songs that have become known the world over and some new tunes he'll be singing for the first time.

Sikes's debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, captured BroadwayWorld's Best Tribute Show award and The New York Times said, "His show was a hit with critics and audiences alike."

The reviewers were equally enthusiastic towards his follow-up show, Seth Sikes Sings Liza Minnelli. The New York Post said, "It was a heartfelt concert. Sikes has a heap of fans and his audiences are always tightly packed and brimming with enthusiasm for his booming, jazzy renditions of their favorite songs."

For this special New Year's Eve performance, there is a $45 food & beverage minimum. Guests will also be offered an optional New Years' Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes.

$90 cover charge ($100.50 with fees). $150 premium seating ($166.50 with fees). $45 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA

December 31 at 11:00 PM

Come spend the most exciting night of the year with Jenn Colella!

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award-winning smash-hit musical Come From Away in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination, Jenn's bringing her powerhouse vocals to a special New Year's Eve show as a tribute to all we've been through and a celebration of all that's to come! Ring in the new year with a mixture of pop, rock, and some good ol' standards as you count down together in style.

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away (also filmed for Apple) and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination).

For this performance, our regular menu will be replaced by a special New Year's Eve prix fixe, which features festive seasonal dishes and a midnight champagne toast. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals (this pricing does not include additional beverages or tax & gratuity).

$170 cover charge ($188.50 with fees). $220 premium seating ($243.50 with fees). $95 prix fixe menu.

LIVE FROM 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW

Featuring Lori Tan Chinn, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, and more!

December 28 at 9:45 ET / Tickets $25

PATTI LUPONE: SONGS FROM A HAT

January 1 at 8:00 ET / Tickets $40

