Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr. and More to Join BIV's A SEASON OF HOPE & INSPIRATION Holiday Concert

Broadway Inspirational Voices has announced its 2020 holiday concert, "A Season of Hope & Inspiration," will stream for free to a global audience on Sunday, Dec. 13 starting at 7pm (ET). The concert will feature an incredible lineup of special guests, including Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Leslie Odom Jr., Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean. The event will stream online, and tickets (FREE and donate-what-you-can) can be reserved at BIVvoices.org starting Nov. 30.

The show will also feature appearances by Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Vanessa Williams, Telly Leung, Karen Olivo, Montego Glover, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze, Celia Gooding, and Jeanine Tesori. Songs from holidays past will blend alongside new music created especially for this concert.

"As 2020 comes to a close, we cannot deny it has been a challenging year," said McElroy. "But BIV is passionately committed to our mission of bringing hope and inspiration during these times. Now more than ever we need this moment of unity to bring, comfort, healing, and great joy."

The Tony Award-winning actress Phylicia Rashad said the concert is an opportunity for people from around the world to come together to celebrate the holidays and to look forward to the new year.

"In this time of not always knowing which way to turn, or where to go, or how to get there, Michael McElroy's Broadway Inspirational Voices holds fast to bringing us all the gifts of "great joy,"' she said. "What a blessing!"

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You