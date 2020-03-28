Patrons Can Now Watch The Alley Theatre's Streaming Production Of 1984

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre is delighted to share the filmed production of 1984 with its patrons and supporters. The professionally filmed production is now available for 1984 ticket holders whose performances were canceled and for those ticket holders who donated their 1984 tickets back to the Theatre. Additional tickets to the filmed production of 1984 are available at www.alleytheatre.org/1984video and cost $20.

Earlier in March, the Alley canceled the production of 1984 in midst of the virus pandemic for the health and safety of the Theatre's patrons, patrons' families, the volunteers, and the staff.

"1984 marks the third production I have directed at the Alley and I was eager to work with our talented Resident Acting Company members to bring this classic novel to life," said Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "It's unfortunate that we had to cancel the run of the show and the remainder of our season, but I look forward to sharing this filmed production with Houston and beyond."

"I remember when it actually was the year 1984 and there were plenty of news reports about how far off Orwell was in his predictions: the '80s world of neon leg-warmers, big hair, 'greed is good' capitalism, excess, and individuality seemed far off from the totalitarian dystopia Orwell imagined," Melrose continued. "Now in 2020, every phone, computer, convenience store, and street corner have a camera. In our homes, Siri and Alexa listen in on our conversations and suggest products and feed us ads based on them. Now, we have the concept of 'fake news' and we can never be certain if a story is made-up or not. I would argue that Orwell's novel has a lot more to say to us now in 2020 than it did in 1984."

"Michael Gene Sullivan's brilliant adaptation of the story was originally written for Tim Robbins' LA theatre company, The Actors' Gang. Sullivan imagines the entire play as a complex interrogation taking place here and now that we as the audience witness. It is riveting theatre!" said Melrose.

The cast is comprised of six Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company members: Elizabeth Bunch as the 2nd Party Member, Shawn Hamilton as Winston, Chris Hutchison as O'Brien, David Rainey as the 4th Party Member, Jay Sullivan as the 1st Party Member, and Todd Waite as the 3rd Party Member.

1984 is directed by the Alley's Artistic Director, Rob Melrose. The production's creative team includes Scenic Design by Michael Locher, Costume Design by Raquel Barreto, Lighting Design by Cat Tate Starmer, Music and Sound Design by Cliff Caruthers, Fight Director and Intimacy Consultant Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily Bohannan.

Alley Theatre's production of 1984 is based on Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell (Copyright, 1949) by permission of Bill Hamilton as the Literary Executor of the Estate of the Late Sonia Brownell Orwell, adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan.

As a non-profit organization, The Alley Theatre is asking for patrons to support the Theatre in any way possible during this difficult time. The Alley Theatre is asking patrons to please consider donating to the Theatre. The Alley Theatre's costs continue and it is devastating for the Theatre to lose this valuable income. Since ticket sales only cover 50% of operating costs, please consider donating at www.alleytheatre.org/donate. Patrons may also text ALLEY to 41444. The support from Alley Theatre patrons and donors allows the Theatre to continue operations so that the Alley can serve Houston after the virus pandemic is over.





