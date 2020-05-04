Patrick Wilson and His Son Kassian Performed 'Man' From THE FULL MONTY on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this Sunday night (8pm) with The Full Monty Original Broadway Cast, David Yazbeck, John Ellison Conlee, Jason Danieley, André De Shields, Romain Fruge, Marcus Neville, Patrick Wilson and Tony Yazbeck.

David Yazbeck, the show's composer, shared how he got involved with the show. "The original idea for doing it as a musical I think was Lindsay Law who at the time was the CEO of Fox Searchlight who did the movie, and Jack O'Brian...who was the artistic director of The Old Globe in San Diego. They were looking for someone different...so they went to Adam Guettel but he knew this wasn't the right project for him and I had just spoken to him maybe six weeks before...I was so tired of touring the east coast with my band and dealing with live stuff and club owners and I just asked him 'how do you do this?' I thought maybe I'll take a workshop. He said 'no no no just do it. Jump in with both feet...' Then when they came to him for this he suggested me. A very generous act that changed my life."

Later, Seth talked about a mishap during a performance of THE FULL MONTY he was playing, "I was playing one night in the band and I was reading an article about Vietnam and I was like 'would I have defected to Canada? I wouldn't want to fight' and I was really thinking it through and while I was thinking it through, whoever the drummer was I couldn't remember, he started practicing and I was like 'why is he practicing? We can hear you through the headphones!' I was so annoyed at him. But he wasn't practicing. The song had begun and literally the beginning of that song is just piano and drums...but I was thinking about Vietnam so instead of piano it was literally just the drums so poor Patrick just heard the drums...I was so devastated. I was mortified. Wasn't fired, but mortified.

Jason Danieley performed "You Walk With Me" and Patrick Wilson and his son performed "Man," both songs from THE FULL MONTY.

The next show will air today (2pm) featuring the cast of City of Angels, Gregg Edelman, Randy Graff, Dee Hoty, Kay McClelland, James Naughton, Rachel York and David Zippel. Joined by director Michael Blakemore Click HERE to watch at 2pm.

