Review Roundup: Patrick Page Stars In ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE: HOW SHAKESPEARE INVENTED THE VILLAIN

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, starring Patrick Page is now playing at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street). Read the reviews!

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Tim Teeman, Daily Beast: It has been a brisk, and pleasant analysis, but it feels in some ways too slight, rushed, and not investigative enough—like a decorous, beautifully modulated TED talk. Page alludes to the power of playing a villain, and what it has meant to him, and how intense it has been for him at times. But we hear no more of this. How has playing villains, Shakespearean and not, affected him, or changed anything of him? And what of women? Apart from Lady Macbeth’s opening salvo, we hear nothing of Shakespeare’s villainous women—we need more of Lady M, and others like Goneril. What of revelatory text spoken by villains that may be illuminating or complicating that isn’t so well-known? But Page is a charming, consummate raconteur, and this is still an inviting feast—it’s to his credit he leaves us wanting way more.

Allison Considine, New York Theatre Guide: You don’t have to be a Shakespeare scholar to appreciate Page’s crash course on the history of the villain. He sets the scenes up perfectly and even shares how contemporary TV shows, like Succession and The Simpsons, draw from Shakespeare’s body of work. After the show, I overheard a fellow audience member say she couldn’t wait to bring her class. It’s required watching for anyone interested in Shakespeare, psychology, worldbuilding, and performance. Shakespeare may have invented the villain, but Page sure has perfected it.