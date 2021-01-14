Patrick Dempsey Joins ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANTED

In an interview on this morning's edition of "Good Morning America," actor Patrick Dempsey confirmed he will return to star in the sequel to 2007 musical comedy "Enchanted."

"I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together," he said. "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."

The actor is excited to get back into filming with Amy Adams, who played the Princess Giselle in the original film.

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film," Dempsey said. "It was a fun project to be a part of."

The sequel, titled "Disenchanted," will premiere on Disney Plus.

Dempsey is best known for his iconic run as Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on "Grey's Anatomy." He's also known for roles in "Can't Buy Me Love," "Loverboy," "Bridget Jones' Baby," and more.

See Dempsey and Adam in a musical number from the original film here: