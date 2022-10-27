Parthenia Viol Consort Presents ANIMA SOLAâ€“ Music For Soprano And Viols On November 18 At Manhattan's Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, will present Anima Sola - Music for Soprano and Viols, the first concert of their 2022-23 NYC series on Friday, November 18 @ 8:00 PM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 529 W. 121st Street in Manhattan. The program will also be webcast from December 18-31. Performers will be Parthenia Viol Consort with soprano Laura Heimes and John Mark Rozendaal, tenor viol.

Around 1600 English music was so intertwined with Italian madrigals that this style persisted in England long after it was out of fashion in Italy. Parthenia's program presents vocal and instrumental music by Englishmen William Byrd, Giovanni Coprario, Alfonso Ferrabosco, and Thomas Lupo, and by Italians Luca Marenzio, Claudio Monteverdi, Benedetto Pallavicino and Antonio Troilo and others. Soprano Heimes will be featured in Byrd's consort song My Mistress had a little dog and Lupo's Ardo sÃ¬ and its companion Ardo et gela.

Praised for her "sparkle and humor, radiance and magnetism" and hailed for "a voice equally velvety up and down the registers", Soprano Laura Heimes is widely regarded as an artist of great versatility, with repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. She has collaborated with many of the leading figures in early music, including Andrew Lawrence King, Julianne Baird, Tempeste di Mare, The King's Noyse, Paul O'Dette, Chatham Baroque, Apollo's Fire, The New York Collegium, The Publick Musick, Brandywine Baroque, Trinity Consort, and Piffaro - The Renaissance Band, a group with whom she has toured the United States. She has been heard at the Boston, Connecticut and Indianapolis Early Music Festivals, at the Oregon and Philadelphia Bach Festivals under the baton of Helmuth Rilling, at the Carmel Bach Festival under Bruno Weil, and in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil in concerts of Bach and Handel. With the Philadelphia Orchestra she appeared as Mrs. Nordstrom in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music. Ms. Heimes has recorded for Dorian, Pro Gloria Musicae, Plectra Music, Sonabilis, Albany and Avian records. More about her at http://67.199.25.56/bio.php.

In person performance tickets are $10 to $40 and can be ordered at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206009Â®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35560%2Fperformance%2F11163951%3FperformanceId%3D11163951?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Webcast tickets are $15, available at https://parthenia.org/performance/concert-video-anima-sola/. All in-person concert-goers will also receive a link to view the archived webcast performance.

Parthenia is a quartet of viols which animates ancient and contemporary music. Parthenia is presented in concerts and festivals across America including Bargemusic, Music Before 1800, Maverick Concerts, The Rockport Chamber Music Festival, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Miller Theatre and the Yale Center for British Art, and in Europe at the Regensburg Tage Alter Musik. The ensemble produces its own concert series in NYC, collaborating regularly with the world's foremost early music specialists including Piffaro, Julianne Baird, Paul O'Dette, Blue Heron and ARTEK. Parthenia actively commissions and premieres works by today's composers including Eleonor Sandresky, Richard Einhorn, Phil Kline, Frances White, Max Lifchitz, Will Ayton, Nicholas Patterson and Kristin Norderval. Parthenia's latest CD Nothing Proved, on the MSR Classics label, features music by Hildegard von Bingen, Frances White, Kristin Norderval, and Tawnie Olson. They are represented by Shirley Hunt, GEMS Live! Director of Booking and Artist Representation.

Parthenia is Beverly Au, Lawrence Lipnik, Rosamund Morley and Lisa Terry. Visit them at http://www.parthenia.org. They are the Early Music Ensemble in Residence at Stern College for Women.

Parthenia's concert season is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Parthenia is a sponsored organization of the New York Foundation for the Arts, and is a member of Early Music America and Chamber Music America.