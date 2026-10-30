Parity Productions Honored with New York State Proclamation

Parity Productions was honored with a New York State proclamation presented by State Senator Erik Bottcher on October 15, recognizing the nonprofit theatre company's 10th anniversary and its commitment to advocating for women, trans, gender-expansive, and intersex artists.

The proclamation was presented at Parity's Annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration, held at the Helen Mills Event Space and Theater in New York City. The evening also honored playwrights Nico Pang and Kenndall Wallace as the 19th and 20th recipients of the Parity Development Award.

Broadway Legend, Tony Award-winning choreographer and director Baayork Lee presented Nico Pang with the 2026 Parity Development Award for I Think I Was Born Missing You, a queer reimagining of the Chinese legend of the Butterfly Lovers set in the world of competitive showjumping.

"For ten years, Parity has intentionally created opportunities for underrepresented voices that have too often had to fight simply to be given the room to create," said Lee. "A playwright needs time to experiment, collaborators who believe in them, and the freedom to take risks before anyone asks what the final product is going to be."

Award winning, multiple Tony nominated Broadway producer and NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Associate Commissioner Alia Jones-Harvey presented Kenndall Wallace with the award for RACHEL., a surrealist reimagining of Angelina Weld Grimké's 1916 play exploring racism, Black womanhood, and the cycles of harm that persist across generations.

"Recognizing talent is important. But investing in talent—giving artists the financial resources, time, and support to develop their work—is what helps turn possibility into reality," said Jones-Harvey. "That investment matters, particularly for artists whose voices and experiences have too often been underrepresented on our stages."

Pang and Wallace shared excerpts from their award-winning works, performed live as part of the evening's program.

The celebration also supported Parity's continued programming through a fundraising campaign featuring a $50,000 matching gift made possible by event sponsor Pati Frey. The organization is trying to fulfill the match by December 31st.

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