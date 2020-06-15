Parade Stone Dramedy CUPID'S CORNER Will Stream June 18

A STAR IS BORED will be hosting a virtual benefit reading of CUPID'S CORNER, a new play by Parade Stone and directed by Raz Golden.

While tickets are free, we are asking viewers for a suggested donation of $10. We will donate 100% of the proceeds towards the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization dedicated to ending mass incarceration and challenging racial injustice in the United States. www.eji.org

A donation link will be included in the livestream the day of the reading. You can also donate early on the A Star is Bored Facebook Page, @starisbored.pod , through our Facebook campaign in the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/102729918076187/posts/140374530978392/?d=n

The cast features Melina Finck, Lambert Tamin, Susan Ly, Lizzie Chengxiu Jiang Roberts, Keith Weiss, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Jahsiah Rivera.

"Cupid's Corner," a new dating franchise, gives its customers the freedom to design their perfect date at an affordable rate without the anxiety of interpersonal relationships. When McDonalds meets Tinder, four undergrads navigate love, sex and translating digitally curated preference into manufactured experience.

Keith Weiss is supposed to be touring theatre. Instead, he will be cov-ersing with artists across the spectrum of the theatre industry in our overall mission to elevate the voices of queer and/or POC artists. Produced by Weiss and frequent co-host Mariah Cameron, A STAR IS BORED is distributed through Anchor FM, and is on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and everywhere podcasts are available, and full video interviews can be found on their Instagram and Facebook pages, @starisbored.pod

Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) was the inaugural guest of THE PRIDE PODCASTS on Thursday June 11th, featuring conversations artists from the LGBTQ+ community. The format of THE PRIDE PODCASTS will vary from roundtable discussions, to solo interviews, to benefit readings of new plays. The latest episode is a Writer's Roundtable Upcoming Guests include actor/comedian Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur (Space Force, The Good Place), Jordan E. Cooper (Ain't No Mo'), Mykal Monroe (HBO's Insecure), A.A. Brenner (Emily Driver's Great Race Through Time & Space, La Jolla Playhouse/National Disability Theatre), Cristina Pitter (Founder, The Ashe Collective), A Strange Loop alumnus John-Andrew Morrison and Antwayn Hopper, Aladdin's Juwan Crawley, Lortel-Nominee Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare), and more!

Recent guests on the podcast include: L Morgan Lee (Lortel Nom. A Strange Loop), Josh Lamon (Josh Swallows Broadway, The Prom, Emojiland), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, In The Heights), choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (Fairview, A Strange Loop), Tommy Bracco (Newsies, Pretty Woman, Big Brother 20), Carolina Do (Linda Vista, Grand Horizons), and A Strange Loop alumnus James Jackson Jr.

Parade Stone is a New York based director and playwright. Her recent directing work includes Electricity (Fordham University), Ladies of the Land (Drama League Residency, Dixon Place) and Loverspy (Dixon Place). As a playwright, her recent work includes In the Same Space (Williamstown Theatre Festival; Directing Studio), her original musical, Recipe for a Sellout (Wild Project) and Cupid's Corner (Center for Performance Research). Additional writing credits include her essay on interpreting stage directions, "Linguistic Theatricality: Translations of Phenomenological Experience of Desire in Julia Cho's 'The Language Archive'," which she presented at the Philadelphia Theatre Research Symposium (Villanova University). Follow her work at https://www.paradestone.com/

Raz Golden is an East Coast-based theatre director of new and classic plays. His work currently focuses on exploring narratives that examine the blurred lines between shared cultural histories and myths, pushing the boundaries of speculative genres in the theatre, and centering people of color on the stage. Directing: Venus (Waterwell/PPAS), In The Same Space (Dixon Place), East of the Sun, If You Want My Heart (Come and Take It), (WTF Directing Studio) Assistant Directing: Merry Wives of Windsor (dir. Kevin Coleman), Cyrano (dir. Meredith McDonough), Long Lost(dir. Daniel Sullivan), Emma and Max(dir. Todd Solondz), Dangerous House (dir. Saheem Ali), and Crowns (dir. Regina Taylor). Upcoming: Director, Macbeth (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Summer Tour). He is a Resident Director at The Flea, a 2019 Drama League Classical Directing Fellow and Jonathan Alper Directing Fellow, and a member of the 2018 Williamstown Directing Corps. BA: Carnegie Mellon University.

