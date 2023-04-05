Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Panel Discussion On Diversity, Equity & Inclusion To Be Hosted At Open Jar Studios, April 13

This event is open to all members of the theater community, as well as anyone who is interested in learning more about diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Open Jar Studios and GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database have announced a town hall forum on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the theater industry titled "Next Steps: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - A Panel Discussion." This event will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Thursday April 13th at 7pm and will feature prominent voices from the theater industry, sharing their experiences and insights on the topic.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Nicole Johnson (Creative Director & Founder of The Harriet Tubman Effect Institute for Participatory Action Research) who has been recognized for her leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion on Broadway and beyond. The panelists will include Adam Hyndman (Tony-winning producer, artist, activist, Co-Founder of The Industry Standard Group and Project Manager for GetToWork.org) and Ari Axelrod, (multi-hyphenate storyteller and Founder of Bridging The Gap) who will share their perspectives on how the theater industry can create more inclusive practices, and the challenges that exist in achieving true diversity and equity. Additional panelists will be announced soon.

"We are thrilled to host this crucial discussion on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the theater profession," says Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "Open Jar is dedicated to fostering a welcoming environment for all members of the theatrical community, and we think that this town hall forum will offer insightful information and will be an environment where theater makers can have a conversation about continued improvement in the industry."

Following the town hall, attendees are encouraged to stay for networking and socializing (refreshments will be provided).

This FREE event is sponsored by GIGNITION - The Creative Artist Database. At the end of the event, GIGNITION will give away one ICON Annual Membership for Open Jar Studios (value of $899)

This event is part of the Open Jar Membership Events Series. During the month of April, Open Jar Studios will be programming a number of free workshops and panel discussions to celebrate the launch of their new Open Jar Membership Program. Other free events in the April series include: Creative Match-Up: Speed Dating for Creative Teams and Broadway Shark Tank: Pitch Your Show. Additional free events to be announced soon.

The membership program gives frequent daily clients the power to lock in the best deals and save money for their creative endeavors. Membership comes with multiple benefits, including exclusive or early access to future free seminars and discussions.



