Pace University's Actors Studio Drama School MFA Alumni Return To Alma Mater For A Repertory Season Opening Next Month

Pace University's Actors Studio Drama School (ASDS) Master of Fine Arts Program today announced the homecoming of their acting, directing, and playwriting Class of 2021 with four consecutive weeks of live performances, beginning February 9, 2022.

"The repertory season has always been the culminating moment of celebration for graduating students. Over the last two years, the ability to have live performances has become even more significant because of the condition of the world and our industry. Our students have faced unfathomable junctures in their training, yet have remained steadfast and diligent, and we look forward to welcoming them back for the performances and the occasion which they so deserve," says Grant Emerson Harvey, director of professional development, Actors Studio Drama School MFA program.

Following industry standards, as well as New York State and local COVID-19 safety protocols, ASDS welcomes in-person audiences at 70 percent capacity at the Repertory theater in lower Manhattan.

"I am so happy to finally share my work with the world for this Repertory Season. My talented cohort constantly inspires me to create new work for people of color and our LGBTQ+ communities," said Kat Agudo, MFA Playwright, Class of '21.

"This was many years in the making and I'm pleased to finally be doing this," said Akilah-Aziza Gordon, MFA Actor, Class of '21.

"Getting to finally come together and perform these shows feels even more important and gratifying after the turmoil of these past two pandemic years," said Anna Bikales, MFA Director, Class of '21

The four-week Repertory Season consists of ten productions directed by ASDS alumni Amanda Alch, Anna Bikales, Chelsea Lockie, and industry professional Peregine Heard. The season also includes an original play by ASDS alumnus Kat Agudo.

The acting company features ASDS alumni Maria Bechara, Delaney Duquesne, Akilah Gordon, Valerie Huntington, John Jacob, Rose Kanj, Ilan Kaplan, Eunji Lim, Thomas Little, Eden Ohayon, Deja Ross, and Ryan Joseph Swartz.

The creative team includes Set Designer Shawn Lewis; Projections Designer Robert Feffer; Sound Designer Sean Hagerty; Lighting Designer Ethan Steimal; Costume Designers David "DW" Withrow and Jennifer Paar; Props Design Brittany Loesch; The General Management company is Brierpatch Productions.

The Repertory's production schedule is as follows:

February 9-12 - "Revolt. She said. Revolt again," by Alice Birch.

February 16-19 - "Meteor Shower," by Steve Martin.

February 23-26 - "Have You Seen Gary Foster?" by Kat Agudo (original play) and "Final Placement," by Mary Gallagher and Ara Watson.

March 2-5 - "The Moors," by Jen Silverman.

When: Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 3:00 p.m.

Where: ASDS Repertory Theater, 80 Greenwich Street (between Rector and Edgar Streets), New York, NY, 10006.

Admission is free. To reserve your seat and for more information visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com.

View the full schedule here.