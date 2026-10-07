PSYCHOPATHIA SEXUALIS Cast Announced for Present Company's Inaugural Season

Present Company has announced the cast of its inaugural fall production, Psychopathia Sexualis, a relationship comedy by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley. The company is now accepting bookings for private performances throughout New York City through November 22, 2026.

The cast features Ben-David Carlson as Arthur, Lida Maria Benson as Lucille, A.J. Ditty as Howard, Tara Pacheco as Ellie, and Louis Butelli as Dr. Block. The production is co-directed by Alexander Katz and Tara Pacheco.

With a title considerably saucier than its contents, Psychopathia Sexualis is a sharp, charming relationship comedy. Arthur intends to marry Lucille. There is only one problem: his therapist has stolen his mojo. He turns to his best man, Howard, who, armed with two years of amateur psychological study, takes it upon himself to match wits with the potentially evil Dr. Block.

The result is a warm, very funny exploration of friendship, intimacy, meddling, and very questionable therapy.

Performances are available to book for private gatherings, resident events, and corporate entertaining. Hosts choose an evening, provide the room, and invite their guests; Present Company brings the actors, costumes, props, and everything needed for the performance, then packs it all out afterward. Think game night, with a professional cast providing the entertainment.

Each fully rehearsed performance is adapted to the layout and character of its host space. A sofa becomes part of a scene; a familiar doorway becomes an entrance. There is no stage or set construction for hosts to arrange. A typical home performance accommodates approximately 15 to 30 guests, depending on the room.

Co-director Alexander Katz says:

'When Tara originally approached me for this project, Psychopathia Sexualis was the only script that came to mind. For a play written in the 90s, its characters feel incredibly current; it helps that masculinity is always in crisis. And now that you can get therapy over the phone or at home, it makes sense that you can do a play about therapy at home too.'

After a preview performance, novelist Dale Peck said: 'Present Company's production of Psychopathia Sexualis puts the audience on the couch with Dr. Block's patients. If art is therapy, you're getting the full experience this way.'

The production runs approximately 85 minutes. Hosts interested in making their home or gathering space part of the season can inquire about dates at www.presentcompanynyc.com or contact@presentcompanynyc.com.

CAST

Ben-David Carlson as Arthur

Ben-David Carlson is an actor, writer, singer, and graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School. His theater credits include The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Newsies, and Mamma Mia!

Lida Maria Benson as Lucille

Lida Maria Benson is a bilingual Ukrainian-American actor and folk dancer who originated the role of Bailey Gallagher in the world premiere of John Proctor is the Villain at Studio Theatre. Additional credits include The Assembly, Tribes, Seminar, and Boy.

A.J. Ditty as Howard

A.J. Ditty is a Brooklyn-based actor and playwright whose New York credits include Puffs at New World Stages, Paddington Gets in a Jam! at DR2, and The Mysteries at The Flea. He cohosts the podcast The Worst of All Possible Worlds.

Tara Pacheco as Ellie

Tara Pacheco has developed and performed new plays at Signature Theatre, The Public Theater, and The Flea. She's best known for playing Versace on the TV adaptation of First Wives Club (Paramount+).

Louis Butelli as Dr. Block

Louis Butelli's New York credits include Sleep No More and Death of Rasputin, with additional work at Folger Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, and South Coast Repertory. His television credits include The Blacklist, The Knick, and Law & Order.

CREATIVE TEAM

Co-directed by Alexander Katz and Tara Pacheco, with stage management by Maria Mills.

Psychopathia Sexualis

by John Patrick Shanley

Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service.

www.concordtheatricals.com

ABOUT Present Company

Present Company is a New York City-based traveling theater company founded by actor, director, and producer Tara Pacheco. The company creates intimate, actor-driven productions for private homes and distinctive gathering spaces, including residential buildings, offices, clubs, galleries, and hotels. Every performance is shaped by the room and the people gathered in it.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Psychopathia Sexualis by John Patrick Shanley

Co-directed by Alexander Katz and Tara Pacheco

Fall 2026, booking through November 22

Private residences and gathering spaces throughout New York City

Running time: Approximately 85 minutes

Booking: www.presentcompanynyc.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 05 Hrs 33 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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