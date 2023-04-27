Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRIMA FACIE Extends Run By Two Weeks

The play will now run through Sunday, July 2, 2023 only at the Golden Theatre.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Following rave reviews and an overwhelming response from Broadway audiences, Prima Facie will extend its limited run by two weeks. The production, originally scheduled to run through Sunday, June 18, 2023, will now run through Sunday, July 2, 2023 only at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Jodie Comer (Emmy Award winner for "Killing Eve") makes her Broadway debut in the solo play by Suzie Miller under the direction of Justin Martin (The Jungle).

"I am so humbled by the response to this show opening on Broadway. The community here has been so welcoming to us all on Prima Facie so I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to extend the run by two weeks to hopefully meet even more of the wonderful audiences that are here," commented star Jodie Comer. "This show is such a privilege to be part of. Everyone's work - from Suzie's writing, to Justin's direction, to Natasha's lighting, to Miriam's set, to Max and Ben's sound, to Rebecca's music and Willie's video - has created a wonderful home for this story to be shared from."

For her performance in the West End production of Prima Facie, Comer has won the Olivier Award for Best Actress, the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress, the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Play, the West End Debut Award from The Stage, and the BroadwayWorld UK/West End Award for Best Newcomer.

Playwright Suzie Miller has won the Olivier Award for Best New Play and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

The Broadway production of Prima Facie has received two Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Play, and the Distinguished Performance Award (Jodie Comer), and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance (Jodie Comer).

Tessa (Comer) is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning, until an unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.






