PRIDE PLAYS by Vogel, McNally & More to Commemorate Stonewall Uprising

Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, and Rattlestick Playwrights Theater present Pride Plays, an upcoming festival of play readings to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Nick Mayo serves as Festival Director.

More than a dozen play readings from celebrated LBTQIA voices will be presented from June 20th through 24th at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, capturing the prideful spirit of the LGBTQIA community and celebrating 50 years of theatrical voices.

Set against the backdrop of World Pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Plays hopes to be a reflection of the queer experience the community has braved in the years since its heroes took their stand.

The advisory committee for Pride Plays is Chay Yew, Moises Kaufman, Lucy Thurber, Sam Hunter, Lisa Scheps, Michael Sheppard, Miranda Haymon, and Ted Snowdon.

"Throughout our various collaborations, Michael and I have continually discussed the need to both honor the broad scope of past LGBTQIA-related work and to support the next generation of out writers, directors, and performers," said Festival Producer Doug Nevin. "When Daniella Topol mentioned that she was looking for a way in which Rattlestick could celebrate Stonewall 50 and world pride, this seemed like a perfect marriage. Michael, Nick and I are thrilled that Rattlestick has offered us a home as we bring together important LGBTQ works and artists old and new."

"I'm proud to join Daniella and The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, my friends Doug and Nick, and this amazing group of artists as we bring queer theater voices to the West Village during World Pride," said Festival Producer Michael Urie. "I have longed for a place where LGBTQIA theater creators are number one and during Pride Plays, we will be. The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising couldn't be a better time to commemorate the heroes who started our fight, the artists who chronicled it, and the young geniuses who benefit from it."

"The Stonewall Uprising happened just down the street from where Rattlestick is located and we are honored to celebrate these 50 years of liberation with this exciting festival," said Daniella Topol, Artistic Director of Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. "There is a stunning body of work over these past 50 years that deserve to be remembered, celebrated, or to be seen for the very first time. The works in Pride Plays are so very different but are aligned in their courage and complexity creating a thrilling opportunity for amazing artists - veterans and emerging - to be in conversation with one another. I am so impressed by Doug Nevin, Michael Urie, and Nick Mayo's vision for this festival, in partnership with an Advisory Board of thoughtful artists and leaders."

Pride Plays

BLUEPRINTS TO FREEDOM: AN ODE TO Bayard Rustin

By Michael Benjamin Washington

Directed by Moises Kaufman

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE

By Jane Chambers

Directed by Miranda Haymon

BRAVE SMILES...ANOTHER LESBIAN TRAGEDY

By the Five Lesbian Brothers:

Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey and Lisa Kron

SOME MEN

By Terrence McNally

Directed by Logan Reed

AS IS

By William Hoffman

Directed by Sheryl Kaller

EAT AND YOU BELONG TO US

By MJ Kaufman

ON THIS MORNING

By Caroline Prugh

Directed by Kevin Newbury

ROOM ENOUGH (FOR US ALL)

By Daaimah Mubashshir

NORA HIGHLAND

By Ryan Spahn

LE SWITCH

By Philip Dawkins

Directed by Stephen Brackett

A PROGRAM OF ORIGINAL WORKS FROM TRANS LAB

www.transtheaterlab.org

Directed by Èamon Boylan

MARIQUITAS

By Eduardo Machado

ONE LEG

By Eri Nox

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ

By Paula Vogel

LAST SUNDAY IN JUNE

By Jonathan Tolins

Directed by Nic Cory

A LANGUAGE OF THEIR OWN

By Chay Yew

Directed by Mei Ann Teo

Additional titles, directors, and casting for Pride Plays will be announced later. Calleri Casting serves as the casting office for Pride Plays.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT www.rattlestick.org/now-playing-up-next-1

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





