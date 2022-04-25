POTUS on Broadway to Host Celebratory Rally in Times Square With Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakumara & Julie White

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, the hilarious and groundbreaking farce from 28 year-old playwright Selina Fillinger, and directed by 5-Time Tony Award Winner Susan Stroman, today announced partnerships with seven, non-partisan, women-led non-profit organizations that comprise the newly formed POTUS Coalition and a celebratory, free event with cast members Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Julie White, Suzy Nakumara, Gisela Chipe, and Partners set for Wednesday, April 27 at Noon in Times Square's Father Duffy Square - 7th Avenue between 46th & 47th Streets.

The creation of the POTUS Coalition and the selection of partners is inspired by the performances of POTUS' seven incredible cast members, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams, in their portrayal of the brilliant and beleaguered women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Bearing distinct perspectives, capabilities, and excellence, each POTUS Coalition partner is working in their unique way for the advocacy, agency, and activism of women throughout all levels of leadership and in service of equal rights, representation, and access to voter registration and voting.

POTUS Coalition partners are:

Black Voters Matter

Building capacity of grassroots groups to create independent Black political power



Center For Reproductive Rights

Advancing reproductive rights as fundamental human rights around the world

ERA Coalition

Advancing equity for women and all marginalized groups



IGNITE

Unleashing every young woman's political power



She The People

Elevating the voice and power of women of color



Supermajority Education Fund

Organizing a multiracial community to fight for a world where women can be truly free, equal, and respected

Vote Mama

Making it easier for caregivers and mamas to become political leaders.

In honor of these unprecedented partnerships, POTUS is hosting a free event to launch the POTUS Coalition called POTUS on Broadway's Times Square Rally for Women on Wednesday, April 27, 12pm - 1:30pm in Times Square's Father Duffy Square and hosted by comediennes JOYELLE NICOLE JOHNSON and DANA GOLDBERG. The event, immediately preceding POTUS' opening matinee performance, will include POTUS cast members and remarks by each POTUS Coalition partner, as well as music from DJ Amber Valentine, Ethiopian-Eritrean delights from woman-owned Makina Cafe, limited giveaways including the play's notorious Blushies (aka Blue Slushies), and on-site voter registration from I AM A VOTER.

"In every joke, there is a tiny revolution of truth," said playwright Selina Fillinger during a "More To Talk About" conversation with author and activist Jamia Wilson, Gloria Steinem, and host Andrea Ambam. "And that laughter can set us free," added Steinem. POTUS on Broadway's Times Square Rally for Women will gather to liberate the fun of POTUS, from the walls of the Shubert Theater to the streets of Times Square.

"Through laughter, we come together. The POTUS Coalition is a group of real world leaders; kick-ass women who are amplifying, mobilizing, and organizing," said Adrienne Becker, CEO of Level Forward, on behalf of the POTUS Producers. "The abundance of POTUS - its joy, its history-making Broadway run as the first all-women's and women-led farce, and its smart and contemporary storytelling - provides this first-ever Coalition with an opportunity to explore the comedy of leadership, and the impact of art." Level Forward is serving as both a Lead Producer and the Impact Producer for the play.

Through its limited run on Broadway, POTUS audiences will have the chance to engage with and support POTUS Coalition partners through the sale of select merchandise, through the "More To Talk About" conversation series, through online POTUS Coalition activities, and more. Additionally, each Coalition partner is being compensated with a fee for their labor.

Those wishing to attend the launch event are asked to register here. Additionally, if you are a part of a student-led press/outlet or a community-based reporter, the Coalition invites you to join the POTUS Coalition Press and attend this event with special access to some of the speakers. To register, please email Brent Zachery bz@levelforward.co. Coalition partners also invite other non-partisan, women-led non-profit organizations working for equal rights, representation, and access to voter registration and voting to join the Coalition as an At-Large partner. Interested organizations can email info@levelforward.co for more information.