POTUS Unveils Exclusive T-Shirt With All Proceeds Going to Women-Led Advocacy Organizations

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Selina Fillinger's modern farce directed by 5-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman now playing The Shubert Theatre, has unveiled an exclusive T-shirt, where all proceeds go to women-led advocacy organizations.

The pink unisex crewneck tee features the show's memorable line, "There's a cunty dawn coming" and is now available for pre-order for $30, HERE. The proceeds from every purchase will support the POTUS Coalition: a group of seven, non-partisan, women-led non-profit organizations working for the advocacy, agency, and activism of women through all levels of leadership and in service of equal rights, representation, and access to voter registration and voting.

POTUS COALITION PARTNERS ARE:

Black Voters Matter

Building capacity of grassroots groups to create independent Black political power

Center For Reproductive Rights

Advancing reproductive rights as fundamental human rights around the world

ERA Coalition

Advancing equity for women and all marginalized groups

IGNITE

Unleashing every young woman's political power

She The People

Elevating the voice and power of women of color

Supermajority Education Fund

Organizing a multiracial community to fight for a world where women can be truly free, equal, and respected

Vote Mama

Making it easier for caregivers and mamas to become political leaders.

The creation of the POTUS Coalition and the selection of partners is inspired by the performances of POTUS' seven incredible on-stage cast members, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White, Vanessa Williams and stand-bys Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché, and Lisa Helmi Johanson, in their portrayal of the brilliant and beleaguered women in charge of the man in charge of the free world. Bearing distinct perspectives, capabilities, and excellence, each POTUS Coalition partner is working in their unique way for the advocacy, agency, and activism of women throughout all levels of leadership and in service of equal rights, representation, and access to voter registration and voting.

"In every joke, there is a tiny revolution of truth," said playwright Selina Fillinger during a "More To Talk About" conversation with author and activist Jamia Wilson, Gloria Steinem, and host Andrea Ambam. "And that laughter can set us free," added Steinem.

"Through laughter, we come together. The POTUS Coalition is a group of real-world leaders; kick-ass women who are amplifying, mobilizing, and organizing," said Adrienne Becker, CEO of Level Forward, on behalf of the POTUS Producers. "The abundance of POTUS - its joy, its history-making Broadway run as the first all-women's and women-led farce, and its smart and contemporary storytelling - provides this first-ever Coalition with an opportunity to explore the comedy of leadership, and the impact of art." Level Forward is serving as both a Lead Producer and the Impact Producer for the play.

Through its limited run on Broadway, POTUS audiences will have the chance to engage with and support POTUS Coalition partners through the sale of select merchandise, through the "More To Talk About" conversation series, through online POTUS Coalition activities, and more. Additionally, each Coalition partner is being compensated with a fee for their labor.

POTUS is presented on Broadway by Tony Award-winning production company Seaview (Slave Play), Academy Award-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor's 51 Entertainment (A Star is Born), Olivier Award-winning Glass Half Full Productions (Betrayal), and Tony Award-winning entertainment company Level Forward (What the Constitution Means to Me). The producing team also includes Salman Al-Rashid, Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slager, Ted Snowdon, Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop, and The Shubert Organization. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer.