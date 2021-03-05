POSE Will End After Season Three

"Pose," it was announced today, will take its final bow on FX.

The series will return for a third and final season on May 2nd, 2021. The finale will air on June 6th, according to Variety.

"Pose" is a drama spotlighting the house mothers of New York's underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the late 1980s. In this final season, it's now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse's aide.

Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.

"Pose" featured the largest ensemble of transgender actors ever assembled on television. The creative team and crew also reflected the diversity of the series, with many LGBTQ+ community members and people of color taking on essential roles.

Broadway legend Billy Porter made history by becoming the first openly gay man to win the Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Pray Tell. Mj Rodriguez, known to theatre audiences as Audrey from a recent Pasadena Playhouse production of "Little Shop of Horrors," also starred.

Michaela Jaé, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, and Jason A. Rodriguez made up the rest of the cast.