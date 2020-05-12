PLAZA SUITE Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Will Now Begin Performances in March 2021

Today, producers for the upcoming revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite announced new production dates with stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, directed by John Benjamin Hickey. Due to the ongoing Broadway shutdown, and the recent announcement that no performances can take place through the summer, Plaza Suite will now play Friday, March 19, 2021 through Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Hudson Theatre with an official opening night to be announced.

Ticket buyers who previously purchased tickets to Plaza Suite can exchange tickets for a new performance by contacting their original point of sale. For more information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.

In a statement, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker said, "We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon's Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway. Until then, everybody please stay safe."

Plaza Suite played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre from Wednesday, February 5 through Saturday, February 22. The production was ready to begin Broadway previews on Friday, March 13 when the Governor issued the mandate on Thursday, March 12 closing all Broadway theaters.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (set design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (costume design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (incidental music), and Jim Carnahan (casting director). Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

For tickets and additional information, please visit www.plazasuitebroadway.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You