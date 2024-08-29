PLAYFRESH 2024 To Be Presented In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Playthings Theatre of New York will be Honoring Jane Clementi Co-Founder and CEO of The Tyler Clementi Foundation. Hosted by Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld. With their Gal Concert, PlayFresh 2024! an evening of new LGBTQ+ works.

Spotlighting music and scenes by; Ryan Amador, Ben Boecker, Harrison Bryan, Amanda D'Archangelis, Jake Landau, Billy Recce, and Micah Young.

Performances by:

William Bellamy, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,

Kerry Conte National Tour, Mary Poppins,

Sam Gravitte, Broadway, Wicked,

Reed Lancaster, Off-Broadway, Translations,

Cathryn Wake, Broadway, Great Comet,

Mark William, Broadway, Broadway Backwards 2023,

and more waiting in the wings!

DATE / TIME / LOCATION

Monday, September 16th.

Reception: 6:00 PM

Concert: 7:00 PM

Venue: The Church of The Village 201 W 13th Street New York, NY

Tickets for Concert $50

Pre-Show Reception: $150.

If you are unable to attend and would like to support someone from The LGBTQ+ Community who would want to enjoy this evening make a donation! Simply leave in the notes "Pay It Forward, PlayFresh!."

Donations: https://www.playthingstheatre.org/donate