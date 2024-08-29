News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

PLAYFRESH 2024 To Be Presented In September

Hosted by Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld. With their Gal Concert, PlayFresh 2024! an evening of new LGBTQ+ works.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
PLAYFRESH 2024 To Be Presented In September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Playthings Theatre of New York will be Honoring Jane Clementi Co-Founder and CEO of The Tyler Clementi Foundation. Hosted by Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld. With their Gal Concert, PlayFresh 2024! an evening of new LGBTQ+ works.

LATEST NEWS

Pasek & Paul Co-Wrote New Songs for Pharrell Williams Musical Film
Video: Relive ALADDIN's Anniversary with These Original Cast Cameos
Video: AGATHA ALL ALONG Promo Teases Joe Locke's Character
Video: Survival Jobs Celebrates 100th Episode with Michael Urie & Robin de Jesús

Spotlighting music and scenes by; Ryan Amador, Ben Boecker, Harrison Bryan, Amanda D'Archangelis, Jake Landau, Billy Recce, and Micah Young.

Performances by:

William Bellamy, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,
Kerry Conte National Tour, Mary Poppins,
Sam Gravitte, Broadway, Wicked,
Reed Lancaster, Off-Broadway, Translations,
Cathryn Wake, Broadway, Great Comet,
Mark William, Broadway, Broadway Backwards 2023,
and more waiting in the wings!

DATE / TIME / LOCATION

Monday, September 16th.
Reception: 6:00 PM
Concert: 7:00 PM
Venue: The Church of The Village 201 W 13th Street New York, NY

Tickets for Concert $50
Pre-Show Reception: $150.

If you are unable to attend and would like to support someone from The LGBTQ+ Community who would want to enjoy this evening make a donation! Simply leave in the notes "Pay It Forward, PlayFresh!."

Donations: https://www.playthingstheatre.org/donate





Videos