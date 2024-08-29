PLAYFRESH 2024 To Be Presented In September

Hosted by Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld. With their Gal Concert, PlayFresh 2024! an evening of new LGBTQ+ works.
The Playthings Theatre of New York will be Honoring Jane Clementi Co-Founder and CEO of The Tyler Clementi Foundation. Hosted by Richard Ridge of BroadwayWorld. With their Gal Concert, PlayFresh 2024! an evening of new LGBTQ+ works.
Spotlighting music and scenes by; Ryan Amador, Ben Boecker, Harrison Bryan, Amanda D'Archangelis, Jake Landau, Billy Recce, and Micah Young.
Performances by:
William Bellamy, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,
Kerry Conte National Tour, Mary Poppins,
Sam Gravitte, Broadway, Wicked,
Reed Lancaster, Off-Broadway, Translations,
Cathryn Wake, Broadway, Great Comet,
Mark William, Broadway, Broadway Backwards 2023,
and more waiting in the wings!
Monday, September 16th.
Reception: 6:00 PM
Concert: 7:00 PM
Venue: The Church of The Village 201 W 13th Street New York, NY
Tickets for Concert $50
Pre-Show Reception: $150.
If you are unable to attend and would like to support someone from The LGBTQ+ Community who would want to enjoy this evening make a donation! Simply leave in the notes "Pay It Forward, PlayFresh!."
Donations: https://www.playthingstheatre.org/donate
