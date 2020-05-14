PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE by August Wilson
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of August Wilson.
Today's play, Joe Turner's Come and Gone.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone is the second installment of Wilson's The Pittsburgh Cycle. The play opened on Broadway in 1988, starring Delroy Lindo and Angela Bassett.
Set in the 1910s, the play centers around the themes of racism and discrimination, following the lives of a few freed former enslaved African Americans.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone won the 1988 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. It was nominated for the 1988 Drama Desk Award for Best Play, and the
1988 Tony Award for Best Play.
