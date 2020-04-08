PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller
During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.
This week we will be focusing on the plays of Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Arthur Miller.
Today's play, All My Sons!
All My Sons opened on Broadway in 947. It was directed by Elia Kazan, produced by Elia Kazan and Harold Clurman, and starred Ed Begley, Beth Merrill, Arthur Kennedy, and Karl Malden. It won the Tony Award for Best Author, the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play, and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award. All My Sons was adapted for films in 1948 and 1987.
The 1987 Broadway revival of All My Sons won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. It starred Richard Kiley (Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Play), Joyce Ebert, Jamey Sheridan (Tony Award nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Play) and Jayne Atkinson.
The 2008 Broadway revival starred John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson, and Katie Holmes, in her Broadway debut.
2019 Broadway revival by Roundabout Theatre Company starred Tracy Letts (Joe), Annette Bening (Kate) and Benjamin Walker (Chris). This production received three 2019 Tony Award nominations: Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play (Bening), and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play (Walker).
